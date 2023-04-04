Nearly 30 years after its launch, the USS Greeneville's service is still far from over.
The Los Angeles class submarine's commander, Commander Robert Lane, told the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday that the nuclear-powered attack submarine named after Greeneville is scheduled to serve many more years under the U.S. Navy's current plan.
The submarine could sail about another 20 years, according to Lane.
Lane told the club that the submarine is currently in dry dock at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, undergoing an "extended overhaul period, or EOP."
The overhaul is meant to ensure the sub's longevity, according to Lane.
"They are taking all the weapons off and putting on all new weapons. We are getting new software and firmware that allows us to do our job even better than we already have," Lane said.
Lane said the ship's hull will also be cleaned and refreshed.
"The process refurbishes us and allows us to get a little bit faster with a nice, clean hull," Lane said.
The USS Greeneville will get back in the water around June of this year and will run tests and checks before going out to sea in January 2024 for further "sea trials."
Once those sea trials are completed, Lane said, the submarine will make its way through the Panama Canal to its new home port in San Diego, California.
Lane said the USS Greeneville will operate out of San Diego for a couple years before returning to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 2029 for refueling.
"We will be one of the few submarines to get refueled on the nuclear side," Lane said. "So the Greeneville will be around quite a number of years, even from now."
Lane said the submarine will be able to be in service for "10 to 15 years" after it is refueled.
"Then it will really be down to the longevity of the hull and how long it can withstand the pressures of the deep," Lane said in discussing how much longer the submarine will stay in service.
Lane said the reason the USS Greeneville is getting refueled while similar submarines have been scheduled for decommissioning is due to the Greeneville's relative age and special modifications.
"It is one of the later boats and it has special warm water modifications that they wanted to keep," Lane said in explaining why the U.S. Navy decided to refuel the USS Greeneville for further service.
While the USS Greeneville will continue to patrol the seas, Lane's time as her commander is coming to an end.
Lane told the club that his command of the USS Greeneville is set to end in June as he takes a new post in the Navy, and a change of command ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C.
Lane took command of the vessel in September 2020.
Lane said that he had served on many boats, including the USS Jefferson City, USS Maryland and USS La Jolla, but that the support from Greeneville for the USS Greeneville was unparalleled.
"I have never had a hometown so involved with the ship," Lane said.
Lane said the submarine still uses a "big green 'E' with devil horns coming off of it" as a duty officer badge. A Greeneville High School football helmet and "Davy Crockett rifle" are also on prominent display inside the submarine.
A Tusculum Pioneers football helmet will soon be added to the submarine's local memorabilia collection as Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel presented Lane with a helmet from the university at the end of the meeting.
Lane said that for Christmas 2022, the USS Greeneville had 109 single sailors out of 164 crew members. He said that each single sailor received a Christmas stocking with their individual names on them, and that the stockings were stuffed with gifts from USS Greeneville Inc. and cards from local middle school students.
USS Greeneville sailors Lt. j.g. Collin Barlow and Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachery Finley were also at the meeting, and Barlow said he still has the stocking and that the gift meant a lot to him.
"I was one of those single sailors. My family was back in Tennessee on Christmas, so getting that stocking meant a lot," Barlow said.
Barlow said that serving on the USS Greeneville is special due to the submarine's connection to its namesake community, and that he was enjoying his first visit to Greeneville.
"I want to live up to the expectation that you all have set for the sailors on the USS Greeneville," Barlow told those at the meeting. "It's only my second day here, and I already love it. I can't wait to see what else Greeneville has to offer."
The sailors' visit to Greeneville and Greene County is a part of Tri-Cities Navy Week.
Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity.
For more information on the Navy Week activities, visit www.outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Tri-Cities-2023/.