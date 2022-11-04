The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will host a virtual program with naturalist Don Hazel at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 7 p.m. on the mammals in Tennessee, from chipmunks, otters, and armadillos to bears, bobcats, and wild boars, the organization said in a news release.
“Mammals are particularly interesting to us, maybe because we humans are mammals,” said Hazel. “From this session, you will get a great overview of our Tennessee mammals. We will also have a question-and-answer period at the end of the session. What is your favorite mammal?”
Hazel and his wife Nancy are retired and have lived in Fairfield Glade, near Crossville, for 16 years. Having a life-long interest in nature, Hazel writes a twice-monthly nature column for the Glade Sun and Crossville Chronicle newspapers. He is the president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, a member of the Friends of the Trails organization, and president of the Fairfield Glade Fly Fishing Club.
The program is free and closed captioning is available, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link and recording. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org. Contact UT Arboretum Education Coordinator Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues.
The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.