University of Tennessee basketball player Zakai Zeigler stopped by Greeneville Tuesday afternoon to speak at a fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of the 3rd Judicial District.
The fundraiser was cosponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greeneville.
The Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization located at 200 Main St. in Mosheim that is dedicated to healing the hurt of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse and neglect while also facilitating the Child Protective Investigative Team in Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, and Hamblen Counties.
By combining the experience and expertise of the Department of Children’s Services, Law Enforcement, Prosecutors, Medical Personnel, Mental Health, and Juvenile Court, the team reduces trauma and more effectively investigates allegations of severe child abuse.
The center has been active for 21 years, and last fiscal year the Child Advocacy Center provided 1,077 services to 682 children and their families.
The theme of the fundraiser was “Building Hope,” a name that came to CAC Executive Director Deana Hicks when she thought of a young girl named Lacy who was helped by the center about 10 years ago.
According to Hicks, Lacy was given a stuffed animal while at the CAC and named the bear “Hope.” Hicks told the crowd gathered at the event that Lacy carried the stuffed bear Hope with her everywhere she went and that she still has the bear now.
For Hicks, Hope the bear serves as a physical manifestation of the hope that the CAC provides to all abused children who come through its doors.
“You don’t know what you call it, but you know it when you see it. That’s what hope is,” Hicks said. “I’m seeing hope every day in the children we serve.”
A special guest for the CAC fundraiser who personifies hope and perseverance more than Zeigler would be hard to find.
The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team hooper was far from guaranteed success as a Division I basketball player, but he believed in himself, and leaned on hope and his mother to persevere through tough times.
During a question and answer session with Kiwanis Club of Greeneville President Caleb Julian at Tuesday’s fundraiser, Zeigler recalled how tough life was for him and his mother just two years ago.
“At the beginning of 2020, we had basically nothing,” Zeigler said.
Zeigler, a Long Island, New York, native, told the crowd that he, his mother and his nephew were homeless at various points in 2020.
Zeigler recounted that at one point he and his mother were in a single U-Haul truck with all of their belongings without anywhere to go.
They were able to rent a storage unit for $50 a month to keep their belongings in as they remained homeless.
Eventually, Zeigler and his family moved into a small one-room apartment in Queens, a New York City borough.
The family, including Zeigler’s sisters, was packed into the small apartment.
“I slept on an air mattress with holes in it. I woke up on the floor every morning,” Zeigler said. “There was just the one room and the door, and we were all in there.”
After a stellar showing at the 2021 Peach Jam, Zeigler, a 5’10” guard, was offered a scholarship to play at the University of Tennessee. Zeigler accepted the offer and moved to Knoxville just a few weeks later.
However, while Zeigler’s basketball career as a Tennessee Volunteer began to blossom, hardship struck again in February as a fire destroyed his family’s residence in Queens.
Zeigler’s mother, who is raising his special-needs 4-year-old nephew, lost all of her belongings in the fire, including his nephew’s vital accessibility and medical equipment such as splints and a wheelchair.
However, Zeigler had Vol Nation in his corner, and a GoFundMe campaign raised over $360,000 for Zeigler’s mother to replace all of the lost belongings and medical equipment as well as to purchase a new home, this time in Knoxville.
The original goal of the GoFundMe was $50,000.
Zeigler remains grateful for the support, and is still in disbelief at the amount of money that was donated to help his family.
“I’m still in shock to this day that happened. It was a blessing,” Zeigler said.
Zeigler told the crowd that his family had actually closed on a house in Knoxville earlier on Tuesday.
“Actually I got the key with me today” Zeigler said, smiling and flashing a new set of house keys to the crowd.
Zeigler is happy to have his mother closer to him, but maybe not too close.
“It’s not far from campus, actually I’m not sure how far it is, but hopefully it’s not too close,” Zeigler told the crowd with a laugh.
Zeigler has been through a lot, and he wants his story to inspire young kids to not give up hope.
“Never let any down talk bother you and stay true to yourself. People always told me I was too short to be good at basketball. All you can do is prove them wrong. You can do anything you want to do if you just put your mind to it,” Zeigler said.
Zeigler was humbled by the opportunity to speak at the fundraiser for the CAC and deliver a message of hope and perseverance.
“It meant a lot to be here, more than you guys think,” Zeigler said.