Holston United Methodist Home for Children plans to host its annual Friends of Children fundraising event Sept. 27 at The Rock, 1014 Wesley Ave., according to a news release.
University of Tennessee Head Baseball Coach Tony Vitello will be the evening’s guest speaker. Dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m.
Vitello was named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Volunteers through a historic winning season.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Holston Home, “which has been providing hope and healing for a brighter future by sharing the love of Jesus with children and families struggling with life’s challenges since 1895,” the agency said in its news release.
The agency, in its news release, described a former resident identified only by his first name, Xavier.
“Xavier just enlisted as a Marine, and we recently celebrated with him before he left for basic training. Xavier lived at Holston Home for almost two years and was such a blessing. While here he participated in our catering program, worked on the grounds, and even did some theater,” the news release stated.
“Last year, Holston Home touched the lives of 573 children and youth,” says Bradley Williams, president of Holston Home. “By supporting our Friends of Children events, such as this one in Greeneville you are giving youth like Xavier hope for a brighter future.”
Seating is limited at the event and an RSVP is needed. For more information, contact Susan Bernier at Holston Home by phone at 423-787-8753 or email at susanbernier@holstonhome.org
Holston Home for Children is headquartered in Greeneville and also provides family services in Johnson City, Knoxville, and Chattanooga in Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia.