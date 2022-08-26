University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd visited North Greene High School Friday morning as part of a statewide tour to increase awareness of the UT Promise scholarship program.
UT Promise offers free tuition and fees at any of UT’s five campuses for students whose total annual household income is under $60,000, Boyd told the students who gathered in the NGHS gym.
The program comes with two requirements: students must be matched with a volunteer mentor, and they must complete one day per semester of volunteer service “to make the world a better place,” Boyd said.
He had three questions for the students to ask themselves.
First, do I want to go to college? He said this decision could be challenging because of the high-paying jobs available now, but college is “a great financial return.”
Boyd explained that a graduate of a two-year college earns $500,000 more in their lifetime, and a graduate of a four-year college earns $1 million more in their lifetime.
The second question was, where do I want to go to college? Boyd gave highlights of all five campuses in the UT system.
The flagship campus in Knoxville has enrollment of 33,500 students from all around the world and offers more than 360 different degrees.
Chattanooga has enrollment of 11,000 students, while Martin has enrollment of 7,000 and focuses on programs in engineering and agriculture.
Memphis focuses on health sciences, and the newest campus, UT Southern in Pulaski, has enrollment of 900 students, primarily in education or nursing.
The third and final question was, can I afford college?
Boyd said more than half of Tennessee families have income under the $60,000 threshold required for UT Promise.
The threshold was increased last fall from $50,000.
Students who live on campus will have to pay for room and board, but UT Promise will cover all tuition and mandatory fees, he noted.
During the assembly at NGHS, students were given a QR code, or two-dimensional bar code, to scan with their cell phones and take a quiz.
The quiz asks questions on such topics as city and campus size, color schemes, athletics, and foods, to help students determine which UT campus fits them best.
The first student to complete the quiz received a free T-shirt. Then Boyd tossed more T-shirts to students who showed the most enthusiasm from the crowd.
Also during the assembly, Boyd showed a short video of a UT Promise student and mentor explaining the mentorship requirement.
Among those attending the assembly were Greene County Director of Schools David McLain, a graduate of North Greene.
Boyd is traveling 3,715.9 miles across the state visiting 26 high schools from Aug. 23 to Sept. 13 to tout the benefits of UT Promise.
On Friday, in addition to North Greene, Boyd visited Morristown-Hamblen High School West and Sevier County High School.
UT Promise was launched two years ago.
For more information about the program, visit https://tennessee.edu/ut-promise/.