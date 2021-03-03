The University of Tennessee will host a question and answer session Thursday via Facebook Live for students who are now receiving their financial aid award packages to attend the university in the fall.
Representatives from the university's Knoxville campus will be available to "help answer questions that families may have regarding their student's official or estimated awards," said Sarah Payton, graphic design and brand coordinator for the university.
Experts from the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships and One Stop Student Services will answer questions related to the following topics:
- Understanding Your Financial Aid Award Offer
- How To Accept Your Financial Aid Award
- Next Steps to Confirm Your Enrollment by May 3
- What to Expect if you were selected for Verification
- Deferred Payment Plans
- Various Payment & Funding Options
Payton said the representatives will be available for interview following the session, and the broadcast will remain available for those who are unable to tune in live at 6 p.m. Thursday. Staff will continue to answer questions posted in the comments for a week after the event.
The broadcast will come from the main UT Knoxville Facebook account, www.facebook.com/UTKnoxville.