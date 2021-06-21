Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rash of recent trailer thefts.
A homesteader utility trailer was stolen between Friday night and Saturday from the 100 block of Pigeon Creek Road.
Also stolen were the contents of the trailer, which include a Yamaha four-wheeler, a Honda motorcycle and a kayak.
The utility trailer is valued at $3,500. The four-wheeler is worth $3,000. The motorcycle and kayak have a combined value of $2,500.
A Carry-On brand utility trailer was stolen between Thursday and Friday from the first block of Musket Lane in Limestone.
The owner told deputies the trailer was last seen Thursday night. A lock on the ball hitch had been cut off, the report said.
The trailer was parked on the property of David Crockett Birthplace State Park.
The trailer is valued at $5,000.
A C&W utility trailer was stolen between Thursday night and Friday morning from the property of Family Ministries at 265 Camp Joshua Lane.
The trailer was seen Thursday night but missing at 7:45 a.m. Friday. Scrap wood and a gas can on the trailer were also stolen.
The trailer is valued at $5,000. The wood is worth $100.