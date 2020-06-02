Some of life’s best things happen when people work together. That is why United Way exists.
Greene County’s United Way program is best known as a conduit of support for numerous agencies and programs in the community through UW donations received from community-minded citizens, business and organizations.
In some cases, UW also has administrative involvement. UW is the administrative agent for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program in Greene County, for example. This federally funded program has provided more than $1.6 million in emergency food and shelter assistance in Greene County since it was created in 1983.
Agencies here associated with the EFSP are Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries,
the Northern Greene County Churches United in Love Ministry, the CHIPS (Change is Possible) organization, Voice of Care, and the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen ministries.
According to UW Executive Director Wendy Peay, of those five agencies or ministries associated with EFSP, only Community Ministries and CHIPS have professional staff. The rest are entirely volunteer-operated, and despite their less centralized leadership, are doing what Peay describes as a “great job” right along with the staff-led programs.
Earlier this year, EFSP awarded Greene County $41,711 under the CARES Act and $29,256 in EFSP Phase 37 to supplement emergency food and shelter services in the area, according to Rev. Jamie Lively, chairman of the local program, at the time of the award announcement.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was created in 1983 to supplement the work of local social service organizations within the United States, both private and governmental, in helping people in need of emergency assistance.
Peay has said her experience with UW and its associated causes have persuaded her that “we have a lot of amazing organizations doing great work.”
Some of those organizations have significant local public visibility and awareness, such as the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries organization. Others have a lower public profile but even so are highly active.
One such example is the Northern Greene County Churches United in Love ministry, primarily funded by 10 churches and supported by other individual and group donations. According to Linda Evans of United in Love, “services are provided to our customers once a month, as requested, in the form of food and/or clothing. Households of one to our members receive one bag of groceries, while households of five to eight members receive two.”
The organization also provides, under established guidelines and “after careful review,” some monetary assistance “in the form of utilities, rent, etc.” Further, the ministry has a backpack program to help families with school-age children who need “assistance with the purchase of startup backpacks and school supplies for those who request this service.”
Other United in Love ministries include a toy distribution in December and, in the prior month, a “Thanksgiving With Friends” meal ministry. EFSP funds received by the group are used for food purchases.
Another quiet-but-effective EFSP-associated program in Greene County is Voices of Care, whose primarily role is “to deliver food to individuals, mainly seniors, who are homebound and have no resources to obtain groceries,” according to Sue Ritter, president of the 4-year-old group.
A team of volunteers “customize each delivery according to the dietary needs and cooking abilities of each client. Boxes of food are delivered monthly. In addition, we often are called upon to provide food assistance in emergency situations,” Ritter says.
And those are only two of the UW-associated groups providing community services under the EFSP umbrella, with the administrative support of United Way.