Firefighters from the Tusculum, Camp Creek and Sunnyside volunteer fire departments extinguished a fire early Friday at a vacant house at 1778 Browns Bridge Road. A caller to county 911 Dispatch reported hearing an explosion before the house began burning. No injuries were reported.
Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department
A house at 1778 Browns Bridge Road being torn down that was earlier burglarized was heavily damaged by fire early Friday.
A caller to Greene County 911 reported hearing an explosion about 12:15 a.m. Friday.
“Someone set it on fire after (the) explosion,” the caller told 911.
The Tusculum, Camp Creek and Sunnyside volunteer fire departments responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Also on scene were Greene County-Greenevile EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were called to the address about 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a burglary there.
Twenty windows, copper pipes and wire, and a dresser were stolen between Sunday and Wednesday from the house, Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report.
Tire tracks were seen on grass near the house where a vehicle had recently been parked. A crowbar possibly used to gain entry was found at the scene, the report said.
The person who filed the complaint told deputies that homeowner Kathy Chapman lives in Arkansas and the house was in the process of being torn down.
The stolen items have a combined value of about $5,700. A possible suspect is named in the report.
An estimate of the value of the house was not immediately available.