Multiple volunteer fire departments were called upon to extinguish a fire early Saturday that heavily damaged a vacant house at 90 E. Rollins St. in the Sunnyside community.
The fire was called in shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. The caller told Greene County 911 that the house was “fully engulfed.”
No injuries were reported.
First responders on scene included the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, the Tusculum Volunteer Department, Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mosheim Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Debusk VFD Rehab Unit and a crew from Greeneville Light & Power System.
The fire remains under investigation.
Portable drop tanks were set up on the property to provide a water supply. Firefighters remained on scene until about 8 a.m. Saturday.
East Rollins Street is off Jones Bridge Road.