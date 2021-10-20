Fire damaged a vacant house on McKee Street on Wednesday.
Greeneville firefighters responded to the fire at 214 E. McKee St. called in about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday to 911 Dispatch.
Heavy fire in the two-story wood frame house was reported by fire Chief Alan Shipley.
Multiple Greeneville Fire Department units and the Greeneville Police Department were among first responders on the scene.
Police said the house was not occupied.
No injures were reported. The Greeneville Fire Department remained on scene until about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
The fire remained under investigation Thursday morning.