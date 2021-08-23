Fire destroyed a vacant mobile home Monday on Gefellers Drive off Asheville Highway.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday afternoon, with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.
William Gunter said he and a partner have been hired by the property owner to tear down the trailer, which did not have electricity running to it.
Gunter had been out of town for an appointment and arrived at the site at the end of Gefellers Road around 1 p.m. to find the mobile home in flames.
“It was blazing when I got here,” he said.
Gunter said his partner and another man were using garden hoses trying to contain the fire. He took over when his partner left for something to drink, he said.
Daniel Foland, a firefighter with the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, said when he arrived by personal vehicle, he found the trailer in flames and two men using the garden hoses.
A South Greene Volunteer Fire Department truck arrived with two members who took over fighting the fire until two units from Debusk arrived on the scene and its members attacked the fire.
The trailer was still smoking with patches of flame popping up after 2 p.m. Part of the roof collapsed.
Mary Fulton lives next door to the trailer. She and her daughter Teresa Jennings were coming from their cleaning business when Jennings saw the smoke from Asheville Highway. Fearing it was her mother’s house burning, Jenning called Fulton to let her know.
Fulton was relieved to discover it wasn’t her house on fire, and she wasn’t sad to see the trailer had burned.
“It’s been a hazard, anyway,” she said.
Fulton said the previous owner rented out the mobile home and it often had “three or four families” living there at the same time. After the previous owner passed away several years ago, the trailer wasn’t rented out, she said, but the property was allowed to become overgrown.
Fulton said the new owner had cleaned up the property, and she was thankful that person had taken steps to get rid of the trailer, although the unexpected fire caused a stir on the quiet, dead-end street.
“But it’s out,” she said, “and, thankfully, nobody got hurt.”