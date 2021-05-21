This month, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved to be given to people 12 and older, and multiple vaccine clinics have now been scheduled at local schools.
The first of those clinics were held Thursday at Chuckey-Doak and South Greene high schools.
Students old enough to receive the vaccine can do so Monday at North Greene High School, Tuesday at West Greene High School or Wednesday at Hal Henard Elementary School. Each clinic, conducted by the Greene County Health Department is scheduled for 3:30-5 p.m., and students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
OTHER SITES OPEN
The Health Department, 810 W. Church St., also offers vaccinations without an appointment 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
The vaccines are free and are also offered at many local pharmacies.
Those who want to make an appointment for vaccination can do so online through vaccinate.tn.gov, or by calling the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. When making an appointment, those under the age of 18 should select or request a Pfizer vaccine appointment time.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Greene County, with 67 cases currently active.