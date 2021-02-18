A driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on West Andrew Johnson Highway that involved a Greene County Schools bus.
Two children on the Chevrolet mini bus escaped serious injuries when the bus struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 40-year-old James Henderson, of Bulls Gap. The truck driven by Henderson spun around and struck a Chevrolet Astro van driven by 58-year-old Donald Crum of Greenevile before the pickup rolled onto its roof.
Crum was killed in the crash, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary fatality report.
The school bus was driven by 68-year-old Karen Dean of Greeneville. Dean suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital. Dean’s condition was not available Thursday night.
The THP report said that about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, the small-size school bus was turning onto Twin Barns Road from West Andrew Johnson Highway when it failed to yield the right of way, setting the chain-reaction crash in motion.
The school bus aide, 65-year-old Kathy Smith, of Midway, was injured. A 4-year-old on the bus also suffered injuries in the crash, the THP report said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
A 7-year-old boy on the bus was not injured. Henderson, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
Crum was not wearing a seat belt. The THP preliminary report said that use of safety restraints by Crum would have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
The children on the bus were wearing seat belts, the report said.
Citations and other possible charges are pending against Dean, according to the THP. Toxicology test results are pending.
The children on the bus were coming from the Glenwood Educational Center on Warrensburg Road, county Director of Schools David McLain said at the scene.
The front of the bus came to rest by the stop sign at the intersection of Twin Barns Road and West Andrew Johnson Highway. Bus 007 had heavy front end damage.
Parents of both the boys came to the crash scene and left with them after they were examined by medical personnel.
Nearby, the pickup truck was on its roof and a white van driven by Crum was upright, with damage to the driver’s side door and windshield.
First responders from multiple agencies responded quickly to the scene when it became known a school bus with children aboard was involved.
The crash happened within Greeneville city limits, near Mosheim.
“It was a mess, really. It was bad,” said Don Chandley, of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
Chandley was one of the first on scene and helped extricate the bus occupants by getting the damaged glider door open.
The van driver was taken to a hospital “pretty quick,” Chandley said.
In addition to the THP and EMS, other first responders on scene included the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville Office of Emergency Management.
The three-vehicle crash created a lengthy traffic jam on outbound U.S. 11E. The crash remains under investigation.