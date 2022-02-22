A Greene County Schools student who inhaled a caustic substance in a vape device leading to his hospitalization is recovering.
The incident is an extreme example of a troubling trend in local schools.
Vaping is popular among some students as young as elementary-school age, several county school resource officers said last week.
The incident involving the North Greene High School student happened on Feb. 15. He suffered respiratory system damage. The teenager was in the hospital for several days, but was released in time attend a prayer vigil organized on his behalf Saturday outside Baileyton Elementary School. The youth was in a wheelchair, but able to join classmates who came to offer support.
The substance inhaled by the student may have been battery acid. Authorities have not released details about the incident, or who is responsible.
“This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by our SRO’s. We are still working this as an active case and I can not comment at this time,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said Monday.
The young man has a lengthy period of recovery ahead, several people who know his family posted on social media.
David McLain, Greene County Schools director, said authorities are still trying to determine what occurred.
“I think it is still an ongoing investigation as to what was in the vape,” he said Monday.
The incident highlights a larger issue in all local schools.
“Vaping is a concern at all county schools,” McLain said. “Vaping is a huge problem among all high school students.”
Sheriff’s Lt. Teddy Lawing, supervisor of county school SROs, said last week that a day rarely goes by where a vape device is not confiscated from a student. Most contain nicotine, but others taken from students contain highly concentrated forms of THC, the active compound in marijuana.
Some students are referred to Greene County Juvenile Court.
Vaping is seen among students even at the elementary-grade level in local schools, Lawing said. Efforts continue by SROs and educators to spread the word to parents about the dangers of vaping, including at an upcoming “parent academy” for parents planned at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Topics such as vaping, drug use among students and threats posed by social media will be covered. Details will be announced soon.
Meanwhile, educators like McLain urge vigilance by adults to help clamp down on vaping by students.
“Parents and grandparents need to check their backpacks and duffel bags,” he said. “We’ve bent over backwards to educate them and we do everything we can to keep (vaping products) out of the schools. It’s a major problem and it’s a little scary.”