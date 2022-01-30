Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Andrew Johnson Highway and the on ramp from West Summer Street on Saturday at around 12:30 a.m.
The vehicle, driven by Ashton Greenier, exited the roadway from the eastbound lanes of the East Andrew Johnson Highway and traveled between the guardrails in the median of the four-lane before striking a sign support and the guardrail. The vehicle overturned and was on its roof when officers arrived on scene.
EMS was called to the scene to check the welfare of Greenier and the vehicle was towed by Casper's Wrecker service. Greenier said he "blacked out" and had been coming from West Summer Street.