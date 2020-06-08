Two men face charges after separate pursuits Friday afternoon involving Greene County sheriff’s deputies that ended in wrecks to both vehicles.
Wesley Alan Dewitt, 25, of 425 Park Lane, was charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense.
Denny Sam Hensley, 42, of 1295 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, was charged with reckless endangerment, delivery or sale of methamphetamine, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.
CAR ROLLS ONTO ROOF
Hensley was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Pottertown Road in Mosheim.
A pursuit began after a deputy on patrol during a Tennessee Highway Safety Office traffic saturation detail ran a records check on a Honda Civic.
The tag came back to another vehicle and a traffic stop was attempted, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report.
The car continued at a slow rate of speed before turning onto Welcome Grove Road, and then attempting to evade deputies, the report said.
The pursuit continued along multiple roads, including Blue Springs Parkway, Oak Hill Street, Mosheim Main Street, West Andrew Johnson Highway, Bridge Burners Road and Pottertown Road.
Hensley allegedly ran stop signs at every intersection with a sign. After turning onto Pottertown Road, Hensley began to pass a vehicle in the oncoming lane while driving around a corner.
As he rounded the corner, a truck occupied by a man and a child was forced to veer away. Hensley pulled into the correct travel lane, but lost control of the car and it spun around, causing it to go into the ditch and roll over onto its roof, the report said.
Hensley got out of the car on his own and was taken into custody. During a search, a cigarette pack containing about a quarter-gram of methamphetamine was found.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the crash and Hensley was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
CRASH AFTER PURSUITA traffic stop for speeding was attempted about 2:30 p.m. Friday on a Honda sedan driven by Dewitt, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
The car did not stop and turned down Chuckey Highway at a high rate of speed, passing at least six cars in a no passing zone, the report said.
The pursuit was discontinued on Ripey Island Road due to wet pavement. A vehicle description was given, and another deputy got behind the car before losing visual contact. A short time later, deputies received information about a wreck on Davy Crockett Park Road and the driver leaving the scene.
Dewitt was located about 500 yards away. A search of the car turned up a digital scale, plastic bags and a glass pipe. A records check showed that Hensley’s driver’s license was suspended.
Dewitt allegedly admitted smoking marijuana before his arrest and earlier using methamphetamine.
The car was found to be stolen in Greene County. It had a switched tag, the report said.
Hensley and Dewitt were both held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.