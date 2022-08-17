Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian On East Andrew Johnson Highway Aug 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greeneville police continue an investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.The pedestrian suffered unspecified injuries.The vehicle did not stop, according to a caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch.A police report was not complete Wednesday morning. The name and condition of the pedestrian was unavailable. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pedestrian Police Vehicle Investigation Greeneville Injury Report Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed Against Mosheim Man Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines