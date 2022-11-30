A man charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a February crash that killed a passenger in the car he was driving is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Greene County Criminal Court.
A Greene County Grand Jury issued presentments Nov. 14 charging 49-year-old Billy Joe Gilbert, of 1260 Kingsport Highway, with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
Gilbert was southbound in a Ford Fusion sedan about 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 800 block of Iron Bridge Road when the car veered off the side of the road as he attempted to negotiate a curve.
The car struck a rock and earth embankment before traveling back across the road and striking a utility pole, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.
Felicia Nicole Smith, 34, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Smith, who listed a Kingsport Highway address in 2019, was the front-seat passenger. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the THP report.
Gilbert suffered injuries in the crash. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and issued vehicle registration and seat belt citations.
Toxicology tests showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamines in Gilbert’s blood, the THP report said.
Results of the crash investigation by Trooper David Good were filed in May. Gilbert was served a capias bench warrant Nov. 11 on the charges. He is held on $80,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment in court.