A Mosheim man who allegedly caused a fatal crash in December 2021 in Johnson City was taken into custody Sunday night on arrest warrants for vehicular homicide and evading arrest-risk of death.
Christian James Morrow, 22, of Glendale Drive, is held on $100,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center pending a first appearance hearing Nov. 28 in Washington County Criminal Court.
Morrow also has pending charges in Greene County stemming from the incident that began late on the night of Dec. 3, 2021.
Morrow was driving a car being pursued by Tusculum police officers that crashed in Johnson City, killing the driver of another car, 22-year-old Anna Pearson, of Afton.
Morrow was charged Dec. 20 by Tusculum police with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
A Greene County Criminal Court jury trial on the charges was recently set for Jan. 12, 2023, by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Morrow was free on $21,000 bond on the Greene County offenses before being taken into custody on the Washington County charges, which were formally filed Monday.
The crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit that began in Greene County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash in Washington County.
Pearson suffered fatal injuries when the car she was driving was struck from behind by the car driven by Morrow on West Market Street in Johnson City.
Tusculum police attempted the traffic stop about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 3 on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. Morrow was paced by radar driving at 104 mph in a car without a registration tag and did not pull over when a traffic stop was attempted, according to an arrest warrant signed by Officer Jason Weems.
“Due to the speed and the driver’s action it was reckless and that the driver’s conduct placed or may place another driver in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the reckless endangerment warrant states.
Morrow was followed by Weems and another Tusculum patrol vehicle driven by police Chief Danny Greene into Washington County.
As the pursuit continued into Washington County, the Volvo sedan driven by Morrow turned onto Main Street in Jonesborough and then back onto U.S. 11E.
Once in Johnson City, Morrow “attempted to pass cars on the left and struck a concrete curb divider, violently striking another vehicle causing a death and drove away from the impact behind a building where he was taken into custody,” the evading arrest warrant states.
Morrow attempted to pass two vehicles on West Market Street in Johnson City “in what had been an open turn lane to this point but was now a traffic divider that was only curb high,” a Tusculum police report by Greene said.
The left front of Morrow’s car struck the curb, causing its back section to rise up. It missed one vehicle in the passing lane “but continued to travel into the slow lane, striking (the Pearson) vehicle in the back (and) pushing it off the roadway,” the report said.
Morrow’s damaged car continued back across four lanes of traffic before coming to a stop behind a business on Hopper Road.
Morrow tried to flee but was taken into custody. He suffered head and facial injuries and was treated at Johnson City Medical Center before being placed in law enforcement custody.
Greene and Weems, a part-time Tusculum officer, were involved in the pursuit. The police chief said in December that Greene County 911 was contacted by radio while the pursuit was in progress and a dispatcher notified authorities in Washington County and Jonesborough that Tusculum officers were inbound.
After the crash in Johnson City, the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived and took over the investigation. The completed THP investigation by Trooper Jeremiah Downes was recently forwarded to 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
A Washington County Grand Jury handed up a true bill in a presentment filed on July 13.
Morrow is charged in Washington County with two counts of vehicular homicide: vehicular homicide-intoxication and vehicular homicide-reckless conduct.
The Criminal Court presentment regarding the vehicular homicide charge states that between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 2021, Morrow committed the offense “by recklessly operating a motor vehicle (while) under the influence of an intoxicant,” resulting in Pearson’s death.
The presentment for vehicular homicide-reckless conduct states that in the same time frame, Morrow “did unlawfully, recklessly kill Anna Pearson by recklessly operating a motor vehicle in a manner creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury” and that her death “was a proximate result of said conduct.”
The presentment for felony evading arrest-risk of death states that Morrow committed the offense by “intentionally fleeing” from the Tusculum police officer “after having received a signal from (Weems) to bring the vehicle to a stop.”
During the alleged attempt to elude police, Morrow “did create a risk of death or injury to innocent bystanders, pursuing law enforcement officers, and other third parties.”
Morrow is represented by a public defender in the Greene County Criminal Court case.