A Greeneville man is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in connection with a head-on crash last year that killed the other driver.
William Lewis Kiser, 58, of 1285 Jim Fox Road, was driving a pickup truck on the night of May 1, 2021, that collided with a car driven by 50-year-old Tessia Renee Bledsoe in the 10100 block of Asheville Highway, near the intersection with Kelley Gap and Dyer roads.
Kiser was southbound in a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, and Bledsoe was northbound in a 1999 Ford Mustang when Kiser attempted a left-hand turn.
The truck driven by Kiser turned into the path of the car driven by Bledsoe, resulting in a head-on collision, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
Bledsoe was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. Use of safety restraints would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, according to the investigating trooper.
Toxicology test results were forwarded to 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, who presented the case May 2 to a Greene County Grand Jury.
The grand jury issued presentments charging Kiser with two counts of vehicular homicide, each reflecting a different theory of the crime.
The first count states that Kiser committed a Class B felony offense by “recklessly killing” Bledsoe “as the proximate result of operating an automobile while under the intoxication of alcohol and/or drugs.”
The second count, a Class C felony, states that Kiser caused Bledsoe’s death “as the proximate result of operating an automobile with conduct creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to a person.”
Bledsoe, of Cecil Davis Road, was known as “Momma Bear” to family and friends, according to an obituary published in The Greeneville Sun.
Family members said “she was an animal lover, art lover, music lover, and loved cartoons and watching (the television show) Animal Planet.”
Kiser is free on bond pending arraignment July 29 in Greene County Criminal Court.