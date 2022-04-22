Cyclists participating in a statewide bike ride to raise awareness about veteran employment took the last leg of their trip on Thursday, from Greeneville to Kingsport.
Eric Horton, a veteran and director of veteran services for the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Steve Playl, assistant commissioner for the state division of workforce services, left Greeneville’s American Job Center location on Serral Drive Thursday morning to complete the trip that had already exceeded the projected 580 miles. The pair were followed by Jeff Dent, veteran intensive services coordinator, in a car.
Horton said the trip consisted of 17 segments, and before starting the 17th, he said he had already logged over 600 miles for the sake of bringing attention to the benefits to employers in hiring veterans and to the services available to retired military personnel.
“I started in Memphis, and have come all the way. Yesterday we came from Morristown here,” he said. “It was supposed to be 577 miles in the end, but we’ve already done 607 with detours.”
At each stop along the way, AJCs have hosted job fairs, including one in Greeneville on Wednesday, he said.
“It is kind of a two-way exchange of information to tell employers that they can hire veterans and that there are benefits, and to tell veterans what kind of services we have and what we can do for them,” said Horton.
He said many veterans are interested in changing career paths and have transferrable skills from their military service.
“What we did in the military doesn’t necessarily define what we can do,” he said.
Dent said that after 20 years in the Army working as a mechanic, he made the transition to working for the state to help other veterans find employment.
Playl said he does not have a military background, but said he is participating in hopes of helping Horton raise awareness.
“Tennessee has the seventh largest veteran population in the country. There’s a huge population of veterans, and they all have skills that can translate very well into the private sector,” Playl said. “There are benefits to employers in hiring veterans other than just the tax breaks because you’re hiring someone who is highly trained and skilled.”
“And we don’t quit,” Horton added. “That’s what the workforce really needs to understand. From a business perspective, we work through challenges, we power through stress and look for different ways of thinking to solve problems.”
He said there has been rain on many of the 17 days of his cross-state trip, but one day in particular evoked a comparison to the many challenges veterans face in and out of the military.
“On day two it rained, and it was thick, heavy rain for about four hours, and the longest day we had rain, sleet and snow,” Horton said. “I talked on the phone to a friend from a veterans’ group, and he said ‘maybe this isn’t supposed to be easy. Maybe it’s symbolic.’”
Horton and Playl had more seasonable weather on Thursday for their final segment of the trip, and they said they planned to join another job fair in Kingsport when they arrived.
“Tennessee has just been booming economically, and it’s our job to help people get jobs,” said Playl.
“There are jobs for anybody who wants to work,” Horton said.
For more information about local offices of the American Job Centers, visit www.netajc.org.