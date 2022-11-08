Veterans Day Celebration Venue Changed Nov 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Veterans Day service presented by American Legion Post No. 64 and the Greene County Honor Guard will be held at First Baptist Church, 211 N. Main St.The event will take place at 11 a.m Friday inside the church sanctuary.The service has been moved from Veterans Memorial Park due to a forecast for rain.Charles Tony, a U.S Navy veteran, will open the service, and William R. Adams, a U.S. Army veteran, will give the welcome.Grady Barefield, U.S Army veteran and chairman of the Veterans Board, will give the invocation and announce updates for Veterans Memorial Park.Russ Crum will sing the National Anthem.The guest speaker for Friday's event is U.S Army veteran Stephanie Morrison, wife of Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.Barefield said Gold Star Mothers will be honored if they attend.For more information, call Barefield at 423-639-3775. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veterans Day Grady Barefiled Army Veteran History Institutes Sport Worship Venue Greene County Honor Guard Stephanie Morrison Grady Barefield Christianity William R. Adams Charles Tony Russ Crum Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary