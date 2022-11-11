Wet weather did not dampen the spirits of the crowd that showed up to the Veterans Day service held by American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville and the Greeneville–Greene County Honor Guard on Friday.
The service is traditionally held at Veterans Memorial Park on Forest Street, however rainy weather led organizers to move the annual service indoors to the sanctuary of First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Even though the venue had changed and rain drizzled outside, over 100 people attended the ceremony to honor the nation’s veterans.
The service included the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” by Russ Crum, as well as an address by guest speaker Stephanie Morrison.
Morrison is a U.S. Army Veteran who served from September 1993 to September 2001.
During her service, Morrison was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, Fort Benning in Georgia and Camp Casey in South Korea.
Morrison currently works as a bookkeeper at Chuckey Elementary School and is married to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Morrison said she came from a family of military service, with her grandfather, grandmother and father all serving.
In her remarks, Morrison said that she never dreamed that she would join the U.S. Army, but she is glad that she did.
After graduating high school, Morrison accompanied a friend to a Army recruiter, and she said she got excited about the idea of traveling and having her college tuition paid as the recruiter continued making their pitch.
“If you have ever spoken to a recruiter, they make it sound a little more glorious than it seems,” Morrison joked.
When she enlisted, Morrison said her mother was skeptical, but that personally she was happy with her choice.
“My mother was not very excited, but I felt this yearning and I knew it was something I needed to do,” Morrison said. “I couldn’t help but be really excited and know my future was ahead of me.”
Morrison said being in the Army helped her become the person she is today.
She particularly complimented the four drill sergeants that trained her during basic training.
“They molded me and turned me into something new and changed my life. They made me dig as deep as I could to prove them wrong,” Morrison said. “They broke me down and built me back up and made me a better me.”
Morrison said that she was strengthened physically in the Army, but also in other ways, as well.
“Being in the Army not only helped build me in physical strength, but helped me grow mentally and emotionally,” Morrison said. “Because of the training I received I am stronger in every way.”
Morrison told the crowd that her experience in the Army helped her realize her “true passion of caring for and helping others.”
She remarked that there is “no certain look of a veteran,” meaning that a veteran can look like anyone. She said a veteran could be a mom in a grocery store, a business CEO, a person getting a burger at Pal’s, or a homeless person.
“A veteran to me is someone who is selfless, who is brave, who is a protector that wants to run towards danger, someone who wants to protect the Constitution and loves this country. The put others first and will lay down their life for you. A veteran is an individual who volunteered to fight for and protect this country and each and every one of us,” Morrison said. “I want to thank all those who served and may God bless you all.”
Grady Barefield, an Army veteran and chairman of Veterans Memorial Park committee, gave a brief update on the park near the conclusion of the service.
Barefield said the committee is looking to put up a sixth stone at the park bearing the names of Greene County veterans, both living and deceased.
Each stone carries 450 names, and Barefield said he needs to have the stone filled with names before ordering it from Georgia.
“I still lack about 190 more names,” Barefield said. “If any of you are a veteran or know a veteran and would like to have their name put on there we would be honored tremendously to put your name on there and get that stone up. I just can’t do it until we get all the names.”
Barefield noted that park now has a directory that can help visitors find the name of a veteran on the stones. The park has also added informational panels that include information about wars the United States has been involved in, from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan, he said. Local historian Tim Massey compiled the information for the panels.
“When you get a chance go down there and look at them. I think you’ll really really enjoy that,” Barefield told the crowd.
The service concluded with three volleys being fired and the sounding of taps.
To submit an application for a local veteran’s name to be engraved on the stone, contact Barefield by phone at 423-639-3775.