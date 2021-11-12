More than a hundred people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday morning to honor those who have served in the armed forces of the United States.
A brief ceremony honoring Greene County veterans and their service was presented by the American Legion Post 64 and the Greene County Honor Guard.
The Greeneville High School JROTC presented the colors at the beginning of the ceremony while Laura Dupler sang the National Anthem.
The guest speaker of the event was David Crawford, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.
Crawford was a combat engineer platoon leader in Vietnam, and his unit searched for landmines and explosives to demolish while also doing light construction to assist infantry units and locals.
Crawford said that while he was a senior at Troy University in Alabama he faced being drafted, but he instead enlisted in the U.S. Army in February of 1967.
"I'm proud of my military service. We all did what we were asked to do. It didn't matter if you were volunteered or drafted," Crawford said.
Crawford thanked all veterans for their service and sacrifice, and all the veterans organizations in Greene County.
Crawford also thanked Grady Barefield for his work on Veterans Memorial Park.
Barefield, also a U.S. Army veteran, gave an update on the status and future of Veterans Memorial Park.
Barefield told the crowd that a new sign denoting that "All gave some ... some gave all" was placed on the pavilion at the park on Wednesday, and that the park will soon have a name directory installed that will help visitors find the names they are looking for on the memorial stones.
According to Barefield, there are around 4,500 veterans living in Greene County today, and it is his goal to have all of their names etched on a stone at Veterans Memorial Park. The park will add stones as more veterans' names are received.
Brochures and applications for having a veteran's name placed on a stone are available at the Greeneville Post Office located at 220 W. Summer St.
"It is our honor and our goal to get as many Greene County veterans' names as possible on the stones here," Barefield said. "It is through our veterans that we know our freedom may never die."
The Greene County Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute and played "Taps" as the ceremony concluded.
The Greene County Honor Guard receives no government funding and is funded purely through donations which helps its members pay for uniforms and travel to funerals and events.
Crawford welcomed all veterans home from their service, saying that when he returned from Vietnam he and his fellow soldiers received a cold reception from the American public.
"We were welcomed home by our families, but not by our country," Crawford said. "So today I say to all of you, welcome home, brothers."
Crawford concluded his speech paying homage to a quote that President Ronald Reagan made about the Marines.
"Reagan said that some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn't have to worry about that," Crawford said.