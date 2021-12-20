Remember. Honor. Teach.
The mission was described Saturday at an emotional “Wreaths Across America” program held at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Several hundred people in attendance were asked to look within themselves to help understand the sacrifices of military veterans that allow Americans the freedoms they enjoy today.
Many veterans have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, keynote speaker Robert Joyce said.
Joyce, an aerospace engineer who served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a combat engineer from 1984 to 1988 and in executive leadership positions since, asked those present Saturday to remember a fellow Marine, 2nd Lt. Maurice Hukill.
Hukill was among 220 Marines who died in a truck bomb suicide attack on Oct. 23, 1983, on a military barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. The blast killed 241 American service members.
The 1983 attack remains the highest one-day loss of life of U.S. Marines since the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.
Joyce explained why he wanted to convey the story of Hukill, an Indiana native who attended college in Virginia and had no known connections to Tennessee.
“Because I was the young second lieutenant that took Maury’s place as platoon commander in Alpha Company, Second Combat Engineer Battalion, Second Marine Division. As the newest officer in Alpha Company, I was given Maury’s platoon, or what was left of it.
“Half of his platoon were killed alongside Maury. The other half, having survived the blast itself suffered the horrific physical injuries you might expect from having a four‐story building collapse upon you — from broken bones, lost limbs, traumatic brain injuries, blown out ear drums, third degree burns, to pieces of glass permanently embedded under your skin.
“This does not even count the mental trauma that some of those Marines would experience resulting from the blast itself and the months of surgery and subsequent medical recovery. Depression and substance abuse were also common companions,” Joyce said.
Joyce again asked the crowd why he would tell the story of a fellow Marine he never met.
“I am sharing this with you to provide a mental image of what sacrifice looks like in practice. It is raw and visceral. It can come unannounced at a moment’s notice. It can take your life, or render you incapacitated with the lifelong prospect of recovering from horrendous injuries like these,” he said. “These sacrifices can occur in peace time or war. Fate does not make a distinction. It is precisely this type of sacrifice, made by generations of men and women across the decades of time, that we are today here to discuss.”
The message also exemplifies the mission of Wreaths Across America, Joyce said.
“Specifically, we are here today to reflect on the three themes of Wreaths Across America. To remember the fallen, to honor those who serve, and to teach our children the value of freedom,” he said.
Joyce suggested one way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice is to assist those veterans in need of help today.
Ensuring veterans have adequate housing and their children can receive a good education shows a commitment to the mission of Wreaths Across America, Joyce said.
It also honors the 1,432 veterans of conflicts from the Civil War onward interred at the Greeneville cemetery.
“Are we doing all we can for those veterans who have yet to pass from this world? While our visit to this sacred ground today is a solemn event, there are many existing veterans either suffering from the trauma their service to us has caused, or unable to pay for the benefits of being a fellow citizen after their service,” Joyce said.
Joyce cited Veterans Administration statistics that show an estimated 17.6 veterans commit suicide every day, a total of 6,400 per year.
“Though unseen, mental health issues continue to claim the lives of those valiant men and women who served our grateful nation. They need our help,” Joyce said.
Other figures show that more than 37,000 veterans have experienced homelessness.
“Providing a roof over your head is the single most expensive line item of all our personal budgets. Judging from the number of homeless veterans that still exist in our country, it is clear they still need our help,” Joyce said.
“One of the greatest concerns of us all, and especially veterans, is the education of our children,” he said.
After housing, the second highest expense of a veteran’s household budget is paying for their children’s education, Joyce said.
“They will need our help,” he said.
The program also included other speakers who support veterans, including Grady Barefield, chairman of the Greene County Veterans Association and former commander of American Legion Post 64; and state Rep. David Hawk, of Greeneville.
David Foster, Andrew Johnson Historical Site superintendent, Marine veteran and a friend of Joyce, opened Saturday’s program by thanking all those who volunteered to ensure every veteran’s gravesite at the cemetery had a wreath laid on it. Nearly 2,000 wreaths were placed at grave sites Thursday by volunteers.
“As you know, our national cemeteries stand as monuments to the sacrifices of our American servicemen and women,” he said. “Thankfully, one of the ways our community has chosen to remember the veterans is the placement of wreaths. Due to your support, every headstone had a wreath.”
Barefield thanked all the groups who volunteered their time for Saturday’s service and asked those present to take the opportunity “to teach others, especially the younger generation, about the sacrifices made by our fallen comrades.”
“We have come to remember our fallen comrades,” he said. “I am very humbled and honored to be here today.”
Greene County, Barefield said, “is the most special giving veteran’s place I know of.”
“May this program today inspire us to a deeper love for our country and a deeper respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
Hawk said the rainy, overcast weather made him think about veterans in the nation’s conflicts who fought in much worse conditions.
The volunteers who placed wreaths Thursday “bring all those generations together and reminds us we are the United States,” Hawk said.
There are 1,932 people interred at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, including eligible family members of veterans who rest there.
“Laying the wreath is an excellent community activity for expressing the gratitude of our nation by remembering their sacrifices,” Joyce said.
Communicating the three messages of Wreaths Across America will also serve that purpose.
“Sadly, not every American understands the sacrifices of our veterans. They take our freedoms and liberties for granted or are ignorant of blood, sweat, and tears that this country was built upon. Each of us can play a role in spreading the truth. We can work with our local schools, politicians, scouting organizations, civic and religious groups to raise funds for supplying the wreaths we see here today.
“This (event) provides each of us with an excellent opportunity to educate our community on the tremendous sacrifices that have secured our way of life. In so doing, we can ensure that their sacrifices are shared and understood by all our fellow Americans,” Joyce said.
Event supporters include the Greene County Veterans Association, Marine Corps League, TEVET LLC, the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, the Greene County Air Force Junior ROTC, Greeneville High School Junior ROTC, Scouting-BSA, Premier Transportation, the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, The Greenville Sun, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution.