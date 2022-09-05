Veterans Memorial Park is in phase three of its development but it has hit a plateau: it needs more names of veterans.
The Veterans Memorial Park project, at 805 Forest St., was started back in 2012 by Grady Barefield.
Presently, there are about 1,800 engraved names on monument stones in the park.
Phase one of the process was completed in 2014. The first phase included stones that indicate names of fallen Greene County Veterans, the POW memorial chair, and an originally designed centerpiece engraved stone.
Phase two was implemented the following year by building a circular concrete alameda which surrounds the American and POW flags, and four engraved stones for veterans who have served but might not have been in war. Each stone has about 240 names on it. According to Barefield, project organizers were running out of space to incorporate more names of veterans who served, so they started phase three.
Phase three began about two years ago and included adding a sign onto a gazebo that depicts a soldier kneeling next to a cross above the words, “All Give Some … Some Give All.” Also included in this phase are three rows of concrete where, currently, only one engraved stone rests.
“The future plan is to put in two more stones and then three more (in each row),” Barefield said.
There are 450 names on the single engrave stoned at the top of the three rows. The rows were made wide enough for handicapped accessibility. Both sides of the stones have names from top to bottom. The other two rows are empty.
Barefield has been trying to get enough names for the next stone. He emphasized that all veterans located in Greene County are welcome to apply, not just those in Greeneville. There is no stipulation that a veteran needs to have been born in Greene County, only that they currently reside within the county.
“At this point I still need about 175 names,” Barefield said, “I’ve got to get all the names in so that I can get the whole stone engraved.”
The process of a finished engraved stone is extensive and expensive. The first step is getting enough names. Barefield said he needs to get all of the approximately 450 names first so that he can send the list to Reese Monument Company for them to design and engrave the stone.
After all of the names are acquired, the monument company designs the stone, and then the engraving process begins. According to Barefield, the process is substantial because the monument is engraved out of state. The Reese Monument website states the monuments are from granite quarried in Elberton, Georgia. This is why Barefield said it would be too expensive to get the stone engraved with only the partial list of names, install it at the park and then repeat the process once more names are acquired.
Barefield said the current holdup is understandably frustrating for those who have already paid.
“They couldn’t be more disappointed than I am,” Barefield said.
Barefield hopes to get enough names so the next stone can be up by Veterans Day.
“I was hoping to get enough names for this past Memorial Day, but I still didn’t have enough,” Barefield said, “And it’s looking like I still won’t have enough names for Veterans Day.”
Barefield urged anyone who has served in the military, or family of any veteran who is from or lives in Greene County, to fill out the application found in the Veterans Memorial Park brochure. Brochures are available on the lobby table at the Greeneville Post Office, 220 W. Summer St.
The eligibility requirements to place a name on a monument stone are found in the brochure. They include:
-Can be living or deceased.
-Active Duty or in Reserve Component.
-Must include proof of service with an honorable discharge (copy of DD form 214, honorable discharge order, a photograph of a headstone at a military cemetery or a foot marker issued by the Veterans Administration are all valid)
-Cost for inscription is $50, but no fee for veterans who were POW or MIA.
The park, Barefield stated, is under the umbrella of the Greene County Veterans Association. There are a few others who help Barefield with processing the names, but Barefield shoulders most of the responsibility and work put into getting the engraved stones set up.
Donations to the park go toward getting the stones engraved but also include the maintenance of the park’s landscape and future endeavors for the park.
Barefield has aspirations for future additions to the park. Atop the hill, past the gazebo and adjacent to another American flag, Barefield hopes to include educational plaques about past wars all along the path toward the stones.
“The plan there is to of course honor our veterans but I want to make it more educational for the kids,” Barefield said. He indicated the plaques would describe the history of all U.S. wars, going back to the Revolutionary war, “So that way kids can come down here and read the history.”
There is already a plan in motion for more concrete to be put in around the center stones so the park will have more room for memorial benches.
With more than 4,000 veterans in Greene County, Barefield hopes to get more names for the next stone as soon as possible. This is his main goal. His determination to support veterans in Greene County has not faltered since he was assigned to create this park by members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990.
“Most importantly,” Barefield said, “I truly want to honor our veterans for their outstanding service.”