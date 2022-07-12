A new memorial honoring Greene County military veterans is under construction in the Town of Baileyton.
Work on the future Baileyton Veteran Memorial in Baileyton Park began June 26, according to Jess Haney of Greene’s Got Your 6 – Veteran Outreach.
The idea for the memorial came from Jeff Weems, a current Greene County EMT and a veteran who was born and raised in Baileyton. Weems contacted Haney in early spring with the idea of building a veterans memorial in Baileyton to honor local veterans.
“My first thought was we aren’t going to be able to do this by ourselves,” Haney said.
So far, they have not had to worry about doing it by themselves.
An outpouring of community support from local residents and local businesses in Baileyton and Greene County has made the first stages of the memorial construction process possible ahead of schedule.
“We met with Baileyton Town Hall and they gave the OK to build the memorial in the park. They told us absolutely and to do whatever we needed to do,” Haney said.
Currently, the Baileyton Park contains two pavilions and a walking trail around its perimeter.
It was not long before Haney and Weems were fielding calls from local businesses and contractors looking to help out with the project.
“Within a couple weeks we had people calling us with extra brick to give away for us to use. We had a call from Lowe’s asking us where we wanted our delivery of block dropped off, except we hadn’t ordered any. Someone had purchased a pallet of block for our project and sent it out to be delivered to us without us even knowing,” Haney said. “We have had block, brick, mortar, flagpoles and flags all donated.”
A local contractor from Baileyton is donating the labor of constructing the memorial, as well.
The foundation for the 6-foot-tall memorial has already been poured and holes for the flagpoles that will surround the memorial have been dug.
The memorial will have a domed top containing a light that will shine down on a folded American flag inside of it behind a plexiglass window. The memorial will also contain granite work with six military seals of United States military branches. A paver walkway, flowerbed, and an empty chair honoring Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action are also part of the plans for the memorial.
The walkway up to and around the memorial will be made up of 8-inch by 8-inch pavers which will be adorned with the names of local veterans living or deceased.
According to Haney, the public can buy a paver and have it commemorated with the name of a local veteran for $50.
Live music, food and much more will all be part of a special fundraising event being held at Baileyton Park on Friday evening to help fund the purchase and delivery of the commemorative pavers as well as other completion costs, the future costs of upkeep, and possible upgrades to the memorial into the future.
The benefit concert will be held Friday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Baileyton Park, located 6723 Horton Highway, in Baileyton.
Featured performers will include the Cripple Creek Gang, Travis O’Quinn, the Aaron Walker Band and Railway Express.
The fundraiser is being hosted by the Greene’s Got Your 6 – Veteran Outreach and the Cat’s Meow Crafts.
The Spud Wagon food truck will be on hand for concessions. There is also a bake sale and silent auction planned as well as door prizes and more.
Admission will be $10 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and under. Veterans will be admitted free with a military ID.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
All proceeds from the event will go to help build and maintain the memorial.
Haney hopes that the actual memorial structure can be finished before Friday’s benefit event, as well as have flagpoles installed if weather permits.
“Our plan was to lay block over the weekend but the rain put that on hold. Hopefully we can get that done this week before the event,” Haney said.
Haney is grateful for the support the project has received from the community, and shared that the goal is to have the entire memorial completed in time for a dedication ceremony on Veterans Day in November.
“The outpouring of support we have had from the community so far has been unreal. We never imagined a month ago that we would already have broken ground. We didn’t think we would be able to really do anything until after the fundraiser,” Haney said. “Our main goal was just to honor the veterans in our area.”
For more information about the fundraising event or efforts to construct the memorial, call Haney at 423-444-1146 or Weems at 523-552-5792.
Donations for the planned Veterans Memorial can be made at APEX Bank locations under the Baileyton Park Veterans Memorial Project.