A new resource is available to help local veterans with mental and emotional needs on the Greene County Government's website.
A link to maketheconnection.net, a website that connects veterans to support and informational resources, was recently added the county's website.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison announced the addition of the resource this week in an email to county officials.
"I am pleased to announce the addition of a new website (maketheconnection.net) to bring more services and create a tighter connection to all of our area veterans," Morrison said in the email.
Make the Connection is a project within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to the email, the site is an online resource designed to connect veterans, their family members and friends, and other supporters with information, resources and solutions to issues affecting their lives. Make the Connection has interviewed hundreds of veterans from all branches and eras of service since its launch in 2011.
The site is free to use and accessible to all.
"This is a great tool for finding local mental health resources and videos of veterans sharing their inspiring stories of recovery," Morrison said in the email. "We have added a link to MakeTheConnection.net to the official Greene County website, so that we can reach and serve even more Veterans and their supporters within our community."
The link to maketheconnection.net can be found on the county website's homepage under the title "Veterans Mental Health Resource," or on the county's website on the Veterans Affairs page, which is accessed through the "Public Services" tab.
"For more information about MakeTheConnection.net, you can ask our Veteran’s Service Office. We appreciate and value greatly the service and sacrifice of all of our veterans," Morrison said in the email.
The Greene County Veterans Service Office is located at 101 Longview Drive. The building also serves as American Legion Post 64.
The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.