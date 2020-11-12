Arthur Ricker Sr. may not have been at Meade Tractor of Greeneville on Veteran’s Day, but his presence was strongly felt.
Dozens of vets took advantage of a free breakfast provided Wednesday by the Greeneville business, pulling up in their vehicles drive-through style and receiving a sausage or country ham biscuit sandwich and an American flag lapel pin.
Ricker, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, was well known locally for a willingness to share his wartime experiences with younger generations. Ricker, of Tusculum, passed away in October at age 99.
Ricker’s son Mark works at Meade Tractor. Mark Ricker was one of the Meade employees handing out breakfast bags to military veterans.
Most Veterans Day events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The breakfast, where all COVID-19 safety precautions were observed, was an appropriate way to recognize contributions to freedom made by all veterans, Ricker said.
“This is to honor all veterans and what they have done,” he said.
Arthur Ricker was among the young men who stormed the beaches of Normandy in France on June, 6, 1944, an event known as D-Day.
Ricker was a member of the U.S. Army's 4th Division that came ashore on Utah Beach. He fought his way across Europe until the surrender of Nazi Germany in May 1945, losing many friends along the way.
Ricker’s loss is felt deeply by his family. Hanging in the Meade Tractor showroom is a wreath made of tobacco grown by Arthur Ricker and created by sons Mark and David Ricker. The wreath was displayed at their father’s funeral.
In the center is a photo of Arthur Ricker standing among tobacco plants he grew on his farm, accented with a sunflower and green cedar from a tree “we used to sit under when we were growing up” after working on the farm, Mark Ricker said.
Looking on Wednesday was Diane Crum, Arthur Ricker’s oldest child. In interviews over the years, Arthur Ricker often thanked God for sparing him in World War II, and credited his mother’s prayers for ensuring his safe return home.
Crum was born on June 6, a birthdate also shared with Arthur Ricker’s first grandchild, Scott Jaynes.
“I think this is the day for all veterans and my dad would highly praise that,” Crum said of the Meade breakfast. “It’s very nice they’re remembering all the veterans.”
Connie Smith, Arthur Ricker’s youngest child, said this week that recognition of all veterans is important.
“God bless our veterans and we sure miss our dear dad and our hero,” Smith said. “Dad would be so proud of Mark and others at Meade Tractor.”
Jeff Cash is Meade store manager. He and his wife Lori, who also works at Meade, were among those who distributed breakfast bags Wednesday to veterans.
“We need to show them some appreciation,” Cash said.