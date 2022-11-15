Veterans were thanked for their service Saturday by members of Cub Scout Pack 93 during a program held at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 in Greeneville.
Using overhead slides, music and reading from passages about U.S. military history, Scouts recognized more than 30 veterans at the well-attended ceremony, and honored the memory of veterans of conflicts from previous generations.
Barbara Richard, committee chair of Cub Scout Pack 93, helped coordinate the event. The Scouts meet at Trinity United Methodist Church in Greeneville. About 35 Cub Scouts and former members of the pack who graduated to Scouting helped recognize the veterans.
The Cub Scout program to honor vets is done annually around Veterans Day.
“We started doing it in 2013 on a much smaller scale. We want to do it so the kids get to learn a little bit and meet veterans,” Richard said.
Cub Scouts took turns reading from a program that mentioned U.S. military history and recognized all service branches. Each veteran was presented a small gift of appreciation at the end of the ceremony, and they were provided a home-cooked meal served by pack members.
The veterans thanked the Cub Scouts, who enjoyed meeting with them.
“I like how it teaches children about veterans and learning about veterans,” said Grace Northey, a former pack member who has two siblings who have served in the military. Northey is now a member of Scout Troop 290 in Greene County.
Larry Henderson, senior vice commander of VFW Post 1990, is also the assistant scoutmaster of Cub Scout Pack 93. Henderson served in the Marine Corps.
“The veterans really appreciate what the youth is doing, especially the little Scouts who have been involved,” Henderson said.
The ceremony Saturday was a reminder for veterans “that patriotism is not lost,” Henderson said.
“We may be out of uniform now, but we continue serving and being good citizens,” he said. “We honor the code and we are teaching them to be good citizens and it gives them the opportunity to talk to veterans. It gives us a chance to go full circle (and) it gives us the opportunity and a chance to teach the community our values.”
Young members of the Cub Scout pack got to express themselves in front of a group.
“It’s the first opportunity for the little ones to speak in front of a crowd, and we really enjoy it,” Henderson said. “We enjoy having events like this because our future is our youth.”
T.J. Greer, 10, is a member of Cub Scout Pack 93.
“We have a lot of good people in Pack 93 and there is a lot of activity that we do. It’s a lot of fun stuff,” he said. “I think (Saturday’s event) is good because we get to interact with different people who have risked their lives for their country.”
Pack 93 Cubmaster Jules Richard said the program helps Scouts understand the sacrifices made by veterans and allows them to express their appreciation.
“It’s also helping these veterans realize we still care. I stress if it was not for these veterans, they might not be able to be in place today as Scouts and without them, our country wouldn’t be the same,” Richard said.
A Cub Scout color guard presented flags representing each U.S. service branch during the program. Members of each service branch were asked to stand and be recognized when their branch was named.
“No matter if you served with the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines or Coast Guard, we are forever grateful for what you have sacrificed for us. Your sweat and tears are not forgotten,” one Cub Scout told the veterans.
Celia Velasquez had two grandchildren from the Cub Scout pack participating in the program. Several other family members are veterans or are now serving in the military. Having recently moved to Greene County from Florida, Velasquez noted the high level of support she sees locally for veterans.
“I think this is really great,” she said.