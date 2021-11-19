Greene County's local Veterans of Foreign Wars post celebrated its 75th anniversary Thursday.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison presented a proclamation celebrating the anniversary at the VFW Andrew Johnson Post 1990 located at 70 Harlan St.
According to the proclamation, VFW Post 1990 was established in Greene County in 1946 for the purpose of bringing together, supporting, and helping veterans returning home from World War II. VFW Post 1990 has been supporting and serving local veterans and their families each year since.
Since 1946, VFW Post 1990 has welcomed veterans home from Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, the Persian Gulf, and most recently Iraq and Afghanistan.
The proclamation further expresses thanks to VFW members for their work in Greene County that extends beyond helping veterans.
"From rewards and scholarships to youth, educational support and programs to our school systems, promotion of scouting, general community service and charity support, assistance to area elderly and seniors, support and assistance to the homeless, and promotion of patriotism and veteran service and programs, their work, love, loyalty, and service to something greater than themselves has been tremendously inspiring, truly remarkable and left an indelible mark on Greene County," said the proclamation read by Morrison. "Its members tirelessly work to educate, to improve, and to give back to their home."
Morrison and the Greene County Commission also proclaimed Monday as "Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990 Day" in Greene County.
"We urge all citizens to join together in honor and celebration of the storied history of accomplishment, dedication, and work of VFW Post 1990 to all of the citizens of Greene County," Morrison said.
VFW Andrew Johnson Post 1990 continues to meet regularly on the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at its headquarters.