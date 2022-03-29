Half a century ago on the other side of the world, 22 sons of Greene County made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Their memories were honored Tuesday at Andrew Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 in Greeneville during a moving memorial service on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Every name and the date each young men fell in the jungles of Vietnam was read, and a brass bell tolled. Vets, family members and friends in the crowd of more than 200 nodded their heads slightly or shed a tear when a name dear to them was spoken.
They were: Robert Alexander, Charles H. Ayers, Jimmy D. Courtney, William J. Cutshall, Donald J. Fillers, Phillip Fink, Jimmy R. Harrison, Bobby L. Hunt, Arnold Jackson, James O. Jaynes, Ronald H. Justis, James D. Kelley, Floyd W. Lamb Jr., William Malone, Robert Mason, Charles Neal, Harvey Proffitt Jr., Ray Rippletoe, Franklin Shelton, Harold Stills, Donnie J. Swatsell and Oliver D. Thompson.
The men who fought and died in Vietnam — and those who made it home — represent far more than just numbers, said Mike Musick, VFW post commander. The event Tuesday was not only to honor those who lost their lives, but to offer a reaffirming homecoming welcome to the vets who returned to a country deeply divided over the Vietnam War.
“It’s very important. They were treated so badly when they came home and we are just turning it around and we appreciate them,” Musick said.
Bobby Taylor, VFW District 1 commander of a northeast Tennessee area that includes 12 posts, agreed the ceremony was also held “to let them know they were appreciated.”
Vietnam vets are no longer the young men who fought in a country most Americans knew nothing about. Many have health-related issues, but came with canes or in wheelchairs for the ceremony.
“We had a very large crowd. We had a lot of veterans we haven’t seen in years come to the post,” said VFW Post Vice-Commander Larry Henderson, who rang the bell earlier after the name of each man killed in Vietnam was read.
“Greene County has always taken care of our veterans and our families,” said Henderson, who estimated there are between 5,000 and 6,000 veterans from all eras living in the county.
Henderson, who served as a Marine in Operation Desert Storm, is especially grateful to Vietnam vets for their struggles after returning home and the public’s gradual realization they must be honored.
“It was because of them we were given a better homecoming,” Henderson said.
Representatives of local service-related organizations participated in the laying of wreaths. They include the VFW, American Legion, Marine Corps League, U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club and Greene County Junior ROTC members. The Greene County Honor Guard, Greene County Law Enforcement Honor Guard and Boy Scouts also participated.
“It was great to see all of the service organizations come together in Greene County,” Henderson said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison addressed the crowd. He offered a compelling history of the U.S. involvement in Vietnam during the midst of the Cold War, when containing communist expansion was a lynchpin of U.S. foreign policy.
Despite the self-serving actions of politicians and other “armchair pundits” of the time, the sacrifices of those who served in Vietnam are not forgotten, Morrison said.
“We are here because of you,” he said. “It is 49 years ago today that the last combat troops left Vietnam.”
He told the Vietnam vets that although it was 50 years ago or more when they served in Southeast Asia, “To many of you, it seems like yesterday.”
By the time the vets returned home, opposition to the war and political strife had changed the country.
“It was a time of great uncertainty and anxiety,” Morrison said. “It was soon recognized that the Vietnam War was much different than (previous conflicts).”
He said it has taken generations to repair the “tarnished” reputation of the U.S. military “as the global force for fighting for truth and good.”
“The denied welcome home was wrong and it was demoralizing and it must have seemed surreal to those who lived it,” said Morrison, himself a military veteran.
He called on those present Tuesday to ensure “that it never happens again.”
“You have persevered,” Morrison told the Vietnam vets, who have received “the restoration of integrity.”
“Your lifetime of fighting for recognition has made all the difference,” Morrison said. “Because of you, our country has forever changed the way it thinks (about) our military.”
Eddie Fillers, of Greeneville, served in the Marine Corps in 1966 and 1967 in Vietnam. He has vivid memories of his experiences there.
“I try not to think about it,” Fillers said. “I still have a few nightmares, maybe one a month. You never forget.”
Fillers shipped out to Vietnam on his 19th birthday.
“It was 1966. That was my senior trip,” he said.
Military service is a tradition in Fillers’ family, like many in Greene County. One brother served in World War II. Another served in the Korean conflict.
“We are a family of fighters,” Fillers said.
Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers served in the Army in Vietnam in 1969. The young man from Greene County did not know what to expect upon arrival in South Vietnam.
“This was something more than I anticipated,” Bowers said. “It wasn’t pleasant. When I first landed over there, I made a comment, ‘These people don’t like us very much.’”
Bowers said particularly in light of current world events, people should take time to consider the sacrifices made by others in America’s previous wars.
“I hope we never see it again,” he said.
Henderson said plans are already underway for next year, the 50th observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, but reflected mostly on Tuesday’s memorial service and “welcome home” activities for vets.
“This was beautiful. This was a really nice presentation,” he said.