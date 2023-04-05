Andrew Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990, Greene County’s local VFW Post in Greeneville, hosted an open house and meet and greet with sailors from the USS Greeneville on Tuesday night.
The event provided an opportunity to talk with sailors who currently crew the Los Angeles class, nuclear-powered attack submarine named for the town.
USS Greeneville Commander Robert Lane, Senior Chief of Boat Dan Dumitrache, Lt. j.g. Collin Barlow and Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachery Finley attended the event to talk with locals and answer questions about the operation of the submarine.
VFW Post 1990 Senior Vice-Commander Larry Henderson said that the members of the local post were "honored" to host Tuesday night's event.
"It's really our honor to host these guys and give them an opportunity to speak with members of the community and for the kids to be able to see them and ask them questions," Henderson said.
Chick-fil-a donated trays of chicken for the evening, which proved popular with Cub Scout Pack 93, a particularly precocious group that came to the open house.
A sizable contingent of Pack 93 found themselves enthralled by the visiting submariners.
"It's great to have the scouts here to meet them," Henderson said.
The sailors sat at a table that included a model of the USS Greeneville and other photos and graphics of the submarine, and the Cub Scouts surrounded the table for the better part of an hour, quizzing the sailors about the sub and leaning across the table to get a closer look at the submarine model.
The sailors enjoyed the eager questioning from the Cub Scouts.
"They asked all kinds of good questions. They covered it all. They asked how deep, how fast, what weapons and how big they explode," Dumitrache said. "It was a lot of fun."
One scout could be heard asking Barlow how the sailors breathe underwater in the submarine, and Barlow explained the process of electrolysis that the sub uses to break apart water molecules to get oxygen.
"We separate the hydrogen out and get it out of there so we can breath the oxygen," Barlow said.
Finley also enjoyed his time with the scouts.
"They really did ask great questions. It's awesome to see their excitement," Finley said.
The sailors’ visit to Greeneville and Greene County is a part of Tri-Cities Navy Week.
Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity.
For more information on the Navy Week activities, visit www.outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Tri-Cities-2023/.
Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990 will be hosting its third annual Easter egg hunt 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post.
There will be an egg hunt, games and prizes.
The event is free and open to the public.
VFW Post 1990 is located at 70 Harlan St.