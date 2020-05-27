The investigation into a pair of shootings May 9 in Greene County that left one man dead continues.
The other shooting victim has been released from the hospital, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Tuesday.
Two “persons of interest” in connection with the shootings remain in custody in the Cumberland County jail. Unrelated charges were filed Friday in Cumberland County against 25-year-old William Jacob Silvers and 29-year-old Whitney Ann Legg. Silvers also has holds placed on him by Greene County and Washington County authorities in other cases.
Nathan Knight, 29, of Whirlwind Road, was found shot to death early May 9 on Richland Road in Tusculum. Sheriff’s deputies were earlier called to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint about another shooting victim.
Gary Garner, 37, of Chuckey, was found with “multiple” gunshot wounds, a news release said.
Garner told deputies that he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot. He was later taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Garney has since been released from the hospital, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Tuesday.
Silvers and Legg were taken into custody Friday by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies. Silvers was charged with criminal impersonation and delivery or dale of a controlled substance-cocaine. Legg was charged with delivery or dale of a controlled substance-cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Silvers also holds placed on him by Greene and Washington counties, a Cumberland County court official said. Bond for Legg is set at $22,000.
Both Silvers and Legg have first appearance dates set for June 22 in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in the investigations into the May 9 shootings. TBI agents went Saturday to Cumberland County and spoke with Silvers and Legg, Holt said.
The investigation into the shootings will continue until evidence is presented to Greene County District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, Holt said.
Silvers and Legg, both of Greene County, had been sought for questioning since the shootings occurred. Garner provided information that led authorities to consider Silvers and Legg as “persons of interest,” Holt said.
Silvers and Legg will likely be held in Cumberland County for the time being.
“We will let Cumberland County deal with their charges first and get that out of the way before we bring them back to Greene County,” he said.
No charges in connection with the May 9 shootings had been filed against Silvers or Legg as of Tuesday.