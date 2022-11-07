Victim In Telford Shooting Identified Nov 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The victim of a weekend shooting in Telford has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as 43-year-old Tara Roberts.Charges are pending against David J. Story, 42, of Johnson City, in connection with the death of Roberts.Deputies went to a Rauhof address early Sunday after reports of a woman being shot there. Story was taken into custody without incident following a “brief standoff,” according to a news release.Story is held in the Washington County Detention Center. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David J. Story Tara Robert Washington County Detention Center Weaponry Work Victim Telford Johnson City Death Tara Roberts Criminal Law News Release Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home Halloween Happenings Draws Residents To Downtown Greeneville Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern