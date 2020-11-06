Three people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle collision about 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Kingsport Highway, according to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Killed were the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt sedan, 21-year-old Mckyla Shearer; 18-year-old Megan Guirant, a front-seat passenger; and a back-seat passenger, 18-year-old Andrew Dinsmore. All are listed as having Greeneville addresses.
The driver of the other car involved, 53-year-old Rita Brown, of Chuckey, was also injured. A 17-year-old male passenger in the front seat of Brown's car suffered injuries but was not identified by name.
At least one of those injured was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. Brown was listed in good condition Friday afternoon. The condition of the 17-year-old who was injured was not available.
The crash narrative by the THP said a 2001 Lexis station wagon driven by Brown was northbound on Kingsport Highway and the Chevrolet sedan driven by Shearer was southbound when it crossed into the path of the Lexus, striking it head-on.
The report said Shearer had consumed an alcoholic beverage, and drugs were also a factor. None of the occupants of the car driven by Shearer were wearing seat belts. The crash report said that had the occupants been wearing safety restraints, it would have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
Brown and the 17-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts. Toxicology tests are pending.
In addition to the THP, first responders on scene included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter.