Porch pirates are among the most unwelcome inhabitants of the online shopping world.
Some steal packages in Greene County. The problem gets more acute each holiday season, especially in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic prompting more shoppers to make purchases online.
Adobe Analytics predicts that U.S. online sales for November and December 2020 will reach $189 billion, representing a 33% year-over-year increase and setting a new record.
Another study found that about 11 million homeowners reported having a package stolen in 2017. A separate 2018 survey by The Canary website found that nearly 20% of Americans said they had been a victim. Three-quarters of the 2017 thefts occurred during the day, and the average cost of the stolen items was close to $200.
Greene County law enforcement officials offered advice to the public to avoid being targeted by porch pirates.
“We encourage everyone to use a common-sense approach. A couple of suggestions would be have packages delivered to a business or another residence that has someone home,” said Michael Crum, assistant chief of the Greeneville Police Department.
Homeowners “can also take advantage of tracking packages with today’s technology and having someone secure the packages for them very soon after arrival,” Crum said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt offered additional advice.
“People that are having packages shipped should have them shipped to their work address or to someone who is going to be home the day and time of delivery. With the holidays coming on, we will see an increase in thefts from porches,” Holt said.
Online holiday sales in the U.S. will surge 34% over 2019 for the 2020 season, according to recent projections from software provider Salesforce.com.
The pandemic-induced spike in e-commerce will carry into the holidays, and with total in-person and other types of sales expected to remain flat, digital sales will comprise 30% of seasonal spending, the company predicts.
Ben Stickle, associate professor of criminal justice at Middle Tennessee State University, led a recent study on the theft of packages from porches. He wrote about the study in The Conversation, an online network of not-for-profit media outlets that publishes copyright-free news stories written by academics and researchers.
The study included the review of 67 home security videos uploaded to YouTube “to observe the behavior of porch pirates before, during and after they stole a package.” It was conducted “to better understand how it happens,” Stickle wrote.
The analysis documented 98 package thefts. It reveals “some interesting trends and possible prevention techniques,” Stickle wrote.
“Deliveries of groceries and packages are soaring as physical retailers close their doors and tens of millions of Americans ‘shelter in place.’ Moreover, the need for social distancing may encourage more delivery workers to leave packages unattended on porches rather than risk an interaction with someone who has the coronavirus,” Stickle wrote. “These conditions may be perfect for thieves.”
The study found that thefts typically happen close to roadways, “with packages being visible from the street in nearly all incidents of theft. Most packages that were stolen were of medium size and had brand names on the boxes.”
It found that “very few” thieves attempted to disguise themselves.
“As they approached residences, neither fences, cameras or vehicles parked in the driveway seemed to deter them. And a few thieves appeared to be actually following delivery vehicles,” Stickle wrote.
“We noticed that to avoid suspicion when executing their heists, some thieves carried ‘dummy items’ with them to reduce suspicion, such as paperwork, packages or other items to make their visit seem legitimate,” he wrote.
In nearly every theft investigated in the study, a single individual approached the home and took the packages. In about one-third of cases, an accomplice was involved “who usually served as a getaway driver.”
“One aspect that particularly struck us was how quickly the thefts transpired. From start to finish, we documented several that took under 30 seconds to complete,” Stickle wrote.
Stickle offered possible preventive solutions based on study observations.
“Recipients would be smart to try to ensure there’s a secure container or location to store packages until they can be retrieved. Businesses should make sure to always notify customers when packages are delivered and avoid leaving them in the open,” he wrote.
“Put simply, our research suggests vigilance is key. And as more stuff arrives at our doorsteps, it’ll be easy pickings for thieves unless retailers, delivery companies, law enforcement and consumers don’t do more to curb porch piracy,” Stickle wrote.