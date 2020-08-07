The Greene County Planning Commission will consider final approval of a development off Rheatown Road and several property plats Tuesday.
The commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room.
The meeting can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling for those who cannot attend in person. To do so, individuals should call 423-609-1879 no later than 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to receive the link.
On the agenda is granting final approval to the plat for The Vilage at Ripley Creek development for 15 lots on 12.11 acres at the end of Roaming Drive off of Rheatown Road. The commission will consider release of the bond for the project.
Approval will also be considered for a plat of the Debusk Convenience Center at the intersection of Asheville Road and Amity Road. The plat reflects the small addition of acreage to the site.
The planning commission is also to continue discussions about changing its requirement that a representative for each property item on the agenda be present at the meeting. The commission has been asked to consider allowing that representative to join the meeting remotely and discussed removing the requirement altogether.
Three plats are also on the agenda for consideration:
- one lot on the Johnnie Armstrong property on Nelse Roberts Road;
- a portion of the Charles and Peggy Sprinkles property for one lot on Valleydale Road, and
- one lot on the Todd and Samantha Lewis property on Fillers Mill Road.