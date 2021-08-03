Authorities arrested a Rogersville woman Monday after she fired multiple shots from a handgun inside her own car, striking herself once, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a news release.
Christina Lynn Adams, 55, is charged with 12 counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and resisting stop, frisk, half, arrest or search. Adams is being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a scheduled Wednesday arraignment in General Sessions Court.
The incidents resulting in Adams’ arrest began just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the news release. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from 178 Marlowe Road in Rogersville about a woman, identified as Adams, who had vandalized a truck and was leaving the residence armed with a handgun and threatening suicide.
According to the news release:
At 12:36 p.m., Sgt. Stacy Vaughn and Cpl. Mike Allen of the Sheriff’s Department made contact with the vehicle driven by Adams on Marlowe Road, and Adams pulled the vehicle halfway out of the road.
The deputies attempted to make contact with Adams through a public address system, but she refused to get out of her vehicle or communicate with them.
Numerous officers, including negotiators, arrived on the scene and continued talking to Adams, who still refused to communicate or comply.
At about 2 p.m., after negotiations had failed, sheriff’s deputies approached Adams’ vehicle from the rear, saw that she had the handgun and again attempted to convince her to leave the vehicle. The deputies then tried to remove Adams from the vehicle, “at which time, Ms. Adams randomly fired four shots from her handgun, inside the vehicle, with one striking her in the left side.”
Adams was taken into custody and transported to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released into the custody of law enforcement.
No deputies fired shots, and none were hit by Adams’ gunfire. Three deputies sustained minor injuries in the altercation. They were treated and released from the hospital.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division in the investigation, which is ongoing.