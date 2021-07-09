July of 2021 has seemed fairly quiet so far – at least compared to July of 1925 in Greeneville.
It was the era of Prohibition, and therefore also the era of active moonshining. And that kept local law enforcement officers hopping, considering the abundant woods, hills and hollows in Greene County.
A headline in the Saturday, July 25 edition of what was then called The Greeneville Democrat-Sun topped a story of violence in the Paint Creek area that was worded somewhat ambiguously.
The headline was in all-capital letters and declared in large type: BARNETT DIXON FATALLY SHOT BY OFFICERS TODAY.
Sounds like a definite statement. The opening line of the story itself, though, says “Barnett Dixon was perhaps fatally wounded this morning at his home near the head of Paint Creek when he resisted arrest.”
“PERHAPS fatally.” In other words, he isn’t dead yet, but maybe will be later.
After that imprecise and awkward start, the story goes on to tell how the shooting occurred.
It says a group of officers went to Dixon’s house because he “was charged with being the moving spirit of the crowd of alleged moonshiners who fired on Greene County officers a few weeks ago, the gun battle resulting in the death of young Hunter Rollins.” Rollins was a deputy sheriff in Greene County.
I’ve not yet been able to locate the paper that describes the moonshine-related gun fight that killed Hunter Rollins, but hope I can do so later.
After shooting Rollins, Dixon, according to the story, “was arrested and lodged in jail, and a high-powered rifle with ammunition was found nailed up in his home.” I assume that means the rifle was on the wall, with nails serving as a gun rack.
Dixon wasn’t in jail for long. He escaped, along with “eighteen other prisoners who sawed their way to freedom through iron bars.”
Police launched an ongoing search for the escaped man, and must have gotten a lead, because a group of them, described in the story as “a party of deputy sheriffs from Greeneville,” went to the Dixon home to watch for him. With them was Manuel Rollins, father of the slain Hunter Rollins.
The elder Rollins was described as “a deputy of several years’ standing.” Also there were fellow deputies Will Harrison and Bill Stone.
Dixon “came in toward morning” and was ordered by Manuel Rollins to “submit to arrest.” Dixon did not oblige.
In the story’s words, “Dixon refused to give up, answering the command with a load from his rifle. The officers answered fire, and Dixon fell. How badly he was hurt they were unable to say.”
Dixon “was still lying when they left Paint Creek before noon this morning, but they considered him dangerously and probably fatally wounded.”
A few more details of the Paint Creek shooting incident appeared in the Monday, July 27, edition of the newspaper in a story that confirmed Dixon indeed had died from his wounds, and reported that his funeral already had been held at “a mountain church near his home, yesterday afternoon at two o’clock.”
The encounter with officers that led to his death received a few more clarifying details in the brief July 27 story.
The closing paragraphs say: “Friday afternoon Sheriff D. P. Shepherd took a posse of fifteen men and went to the mountains to search for Dixon and other escaped prisoners. Dixon came into the house at an early hour Saturday morning, and when the officers attempted to take him, drew his rifle on them and it was necessary to fire in order to take him.”
It also states that Manuel Rollins, though part of the posse that sought Dixon, “was not in the party that attempted to make the arrest.” That’s difficult to square with the version of the story previously reported, which implied Rollins was in on the arrest, but details in active situations such as this one can easily become muddled as different people tell the story.
The story mentioning Dixon’s funeral did not state where he was buried, but the Findagrave website lists a Barnett W. Dixon, death date Sept. 25, 1925, as buried in Greene County’s Sexton Cemetery.
If this is the same Barnett Dixon, as seems extremely likely, he was the son of David Herman Dixon, who lived until 1951. His mother was Sarah Ann Tweed Dickson-Dixon, who died in 1923, two years before Barnett’s violent death.
It’s an unfortunate and bloody saga, illustrative of the perils of both crime and law enforcement, one of the few things in this world that has not changed much since 1925.