Pre-pandemic rules are returning to the state court system and Greene County Courthouse, but some practices adopted in 2020 will be embraced going forward.
Among them is the use of Zoom and other virtual technology to conduct court business. Many arraignments and other appearances in General Sessions Court and before other judges were done remotely from the Greene County Detention Center for safety and security reasons.
The policy worked well and will be retained, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said.
In addition to the county jail, virtual court proceedings can now be conducted from the Greene County Workhouse, thanks to a state grant recently obtained by Shepard.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the business of Greene County courts was conducted by video technology, leading to a grant to purchase equipment for courtrooms.
“I saw an opportunity to hopefully be awarded funds to put a video arraignment system in the criminal courtroom also. So, I applied for that grant,” Shepard said.
That system is up and running.
Shepard applied for a second grant through the state Department of Finance & Administration and the Office of Criminal Programs when applications began being accepted.
That grant “will enable arraignments and other court proceedings through a link with the Greene County Workhouse Annex,” Shepard said.
The Greene County Detention Center’s satellite facility on West Summer Street, the Greene County Workhouse, houses primarily female inmates.
“At the present time, these inmates have to be transported to the detention center for their initial arraignment,” Shepard said.
He said additional services are needed, especially since the state Supreme Court last month eased restrictions on in-person proceedings, including a reduction in the required space between people in the courtroom from 6 feet to 3 feet, eliminating any courtroom capacity limits still in effect, and also lifting the facial coverings requirement.
A murder trial with 14 jurors, witnesses, defense lawyers, prosecutors and spectators was conducted last week in Greene County Criminal Court without a hitch.
The use of virtual technology in the Greene County court system has become commonplace.
Shepard said that between January and March of this year, about 700 Greene County General Sessions arraignments and hearings were conducted virtually.
“The detention center made about 350 transports of inmates from the workhouse during that time period,” he said. “This obviously presented COVID-19 related issues of inmates in close proximity being driven back and forth for arraignment.”
Substantial transport fuel costs were also incurred.
“We asked for enough money in the grant to cover the cost of installing a video arraignment (system) at the workhouse on Summer Street to cut back on, or possibility eliminate, transports just for arraignments,” Shepard said.
Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. also asked for a new public address system for the General Sessions courtroom, which was included in the grant request. All pleas and preliminary hearings are recorded in General Sessions Court proceedings.
The PA system includes monitors at the defense and prosecution tables, and recording equipment for the General Sessions courtroom to replace outdated speakers, microphones and wiring.
“A new public address system will help individuals hear the judge and other individuals more clearly, and will aid with the recording of hearings,” Shepard said. “I am very pleased to say that we were awarded the money for the grant, and we will get everything we asked for.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt, another county official who regularly applies for grants to save public funds, agrees.
“We did get another grant that can tie into the workhouse so we won’t have to transport (inmates) back and forth,” Holt said. “It saves on fuel costs and it saves on safety and security (costs) here. Chris did a good job. These grants are an asset to the county.”
County Mayor Kevin Morrison also lauded the money-saving grant.
A letter last month to Morrison from Jennifer Brinkman, director of the state Department of Finance & Administration and the Office of Criminal Programs confirmed approval of the grant.
“Each proposal was reviewed by a team of professionals with expertise in the field of criminal justice/victim services. The review team worked diligently to address the most serious needs identified and distributed funding as equitably as possible. Congratulations on your successful application and grant award,” Brinkman wrote.
Brinkman also encouraged participation “in future opportunities with the Office of Criminal Justice Programs.”
With news of economic expansion of several Greene County industries coupled with the grant award, “It was a great day for Greene County,” Morrison said.
The approved workhouse grant is non-matching, meaning “it doesn’t cost the county any money,” Shepard said.
“COVID-19 has changed the way so many things are done, and not just in the judicial system. The key to safety and saving money, I believe, is looking toward the future of the judicial system, anticipate changes that may be on the way, and most importantly, have the technology and staff in place to handle whatever challenge is next,” he said.