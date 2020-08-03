Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County totaled 371 Monday, up two from the 369 reported Sunday by the state Department of Health.
Greene County had 27 new cases over the first three days of August.
There are 227 active COVID-19 cases in Greene County, with 139 people listed as having recovered. Five people have died in Greene County from the virus.
In surrounding counties, coronavirus case totals as of Monday include Washington with 1,066, Sullivan with 806, Carter with 427, Cocke with 400 and Hawkins with 362.
Counties with some of the highest active cases in East Tennessee are Hamilton (Chattanooga) with 5,661, Knox with 4,032, Sevier with 1,713 and Hamblen with 1,229.
The state Health Department reported a total of 110,636 COVID-19 cases statewide Monday, an increase of 1,009 from Sunday.
The agency reported 19 new virus-related deaths between Sunday and Monday, bringing the total in Tennessee to 1,092.
More than 1.57 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tennessee. The number tested increased by 2,407 between Sunday and Monday.
Nationwide, there are nearly 4.70 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 154,471 deaths, according to Monday figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Tennessee, 70,878 people had recovered from the virus as of Monday, and increase of 2,407 from Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
Local researchers are working to help find way to stem the nationwide COVID-19 surge.
East Tennessee State University and the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home are seeking patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate a sample of their blood to be used for current and future coronavirus research, a news release Monday said.
“We want to recruit as many recovered patients as possible who are willing to donate to our biorepository,” Dr. Jonathan Moorman, principal investigator and division chief of infectious, inflammatory and immunologic diseases at ETSU Health, said in the news release.
“People who give us their blood are giving us an opportunity to see what a successful immune response to this virus looks like. We need to look at these successes to discover how to treat and prevent the disease in others,” Moorman said.
To qualify for the research study, participants must be at least 18 years old, be in recovery for more than six weeks from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, sign an informed consent form, submit to a blood draw, and answer a few health-related questions.
Participants do not need to be veterans. The typical appointment takes less than 30 minutes, and participants will receive a $25 Walmart gift card. They will also receive the results of a free COVID-19 antibody test.
All of the blood samples will become part of a biorepository, which is a storage bank of cellular material that is frozen and cryopreserved to use at a later time. The biorepository is housed at the VA.
One blood sample “can be used for a myriad of current and future research studies,” the release said.
For example, cellular material from the biorepository is currently being used in a study by Dr. Zhi Q. Yao, a professor in the ETSU Department of Internal Medicine and director of the Center of Excellence for HIV/AIDS and the Hepatitis (HCV/HIV) Program, Department of Veterans Affairs.
Yao’s study, which was recently funded by the American Diabetes Association, explores the impact that COVID-19 and diabetes have on each other.
“Dr. Yao’s study is one of the first to utilize the new biorepository, and there will be many more to come,” Moorman said. “Participants who donate are giving a gift that can be vastly multiplied.”
For further details or to set up an appointment to discuss participation in the research study, contact James L. Adkins, clinical research coordinator, at 423-930-8337, ext. 132.