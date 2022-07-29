Passers-by will soon be able to see visible changes coming to a part of the Depot Street revitalization project.
According to Vaughn & Melton engagement coordinator Zack Levine, grading and concrete pours are set to begin on the portion of Depot Street between Main Street and Irish Street after crews recently moved the final gas line to clear the way for the work to be done.
“That block from Irish to Main is going to go through quite a bit of changes over the next few weeks,” Levine said during an update meeting Thursday afternoon. “There is going to be grading completed down from Main to Irish and then concrete will start being poured and crews will begin laying curb and gutter.”
Tony Roe, Vaughn & Melton’s construction engineering and inspection manager of the project, said the concrete pours will go in phases, beginning with the curb and gutter.
After the curb and gutter is laid, then sidewalks will be poured, and then 9-foot parking stalls will be poured on each side of the road.
One of the final concrete pours will be the two 12-foot-wide traffic lanes that will make up the new street on Depot.
According to Roe, the parking stalls and traffic lanes will be 10-inch-deep concrete pours. The traffic lanes will then have pavers placed on top of the concrete to finish off the desired design of the project.
“Really in the next month, that block should change drastically, hopefully for the better,” Levine said. “It will be much more walkable than it is now.”
Communications and electrical line installation recently wrapped up on that portion of Depot Street, and currently crews are working to install the foundations for new light posts along the street.
According to Levine, those posts will be installed in the 4-foot by 4-foot concrete foundations that are currently being constructed on the street.
Crews are also going to be installing silva structures. These structures are underground spaces that allow for trees’ root systems to spread healthily, giving the tree space to have the necessary root system to grow without roots cracking sidewalks or streets.
“They essentially just make a structurally sound base for the trees that we are going to put in,” Levine said.
The cells will prevent the trees from getting root-bound and unhealthy, while also protecting the new sidewalks and streets.
Work is expected to pick up on the portion of Depot Street between Irish Street and Cutler Street in front of the Federal Courthouse building in the coming weeks as well.
According to Levine, crews will be getting that block prepped for grading and concrete so that when grading and concrete work is completed on the portion of Depot Street between Main and Irish in a few weeks, crews can continue on down the road and also grade and pour concrete on the block between Irish and Cutler.
“So when the concrete and grading guys come through they can do as much as possible,” Levine said.
The portion of the of Depot Street from Irish Street to Cutler Street is longer than the block from Main Street to Irish Street, however, Levine said that crews will not have to spend as much time in the area due to it having fewer buildings and the Federal Courthouse side of the street requiring much less work.
“That block with the courthouse is longer, but it has way less stuff in it to navigate. Work should move faster there even though it is a longer block,” Levine said.
Work on the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish is still on track to be completed by sometime in September, while work on the next block between Irish and Cutler is set to be finished by the end of 2022.
“Work should be done before the end of the year on the block in front of the courthouse, and work is still on target to be finished on the block between Main and Irish in September,” Levine said.