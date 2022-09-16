tourist food and beverage

Food and beverages accounted for 23 percent of visitor spending in Greene County in 2021. This photo from Brumley’s Restaurant shows smoked duck wings served on the Terrace of the General Morgan Inn. In the background is the Dickson-Williams Mansion, a popular tourist attraction in downtown Greeneville, and the stage of the Lyrics On The Lawn summer concert series.

 Photo Special To The Sun

