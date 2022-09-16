Visitor spending in Greene County totaled nearly $95 million and increased by 40 percent in 2021, according to recently released data from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.
As a result of taxes generated by 2021 tourist activity in Greene County, each household pays $254 less in state and local taxes, according to the data.
“Tennessee is one of the top travel destinations in the world because of our tremendous assets including our unmatched scenic beauty, diverse cities, and small towns, as well as our world class attractions, music, cultural and historical sites,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
Greene County ranked 22nd among the 95 counties in Tennessee in visitor spending in 2021, according to the data.
Greene County’s total of $94.93 million in visitor spending is up from $67.98 million during the pandemic in 2020, but down slightly from $97.85 million in 2019.
“Tourism drives economic development and job creation so that every Tennessean can thrive,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Our decision to prioritize strong recovery has yielded record levels of tourism growth, and we continue to welcome visitors to see all Tennessee has to offer, from the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains.”
Of the $94.93 million, 35 percent, or $32.92 million, was spent in the category of transportation.
Twenty-three percent, or $21.99 million, was spent in the category of food and beverages.
Nineteen percent, or $18.16 million, was spent on lodging.
Thirteen percent, or $11.94 million, was spent on recreation; and 10 percent, or $9.91 million, was spent on retail.
On an average day in 2021, the report states, visitor spending in Greene County generated $260,073 in daily expenditures, $61,562 in daily labor income, $11,172 in daily state taxes, and $7,988 in daily local taxes.
For the entire year in Greene County, direct labor income totaled $22.47 million, direct state taxes totaled $4.08 million, and direct local taxes totaled $2.92 million.
Travelers in Tennessee spent an estimated $66 million per day, the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.
Highlights from 2021 report include:
- Tennessee tourism generated a record $24 billion in domestic travel spending.
- Visitor spending in Tennessee increased by 44.4 percent year over year. Visitor spending nationally increased by 35.7 percent year over year.
- All 95 counties saw an increase in visitor spending over 2020.
- Nine counties experienced more than 40 percent growth in year-over-year travel spending, including Davidson, Cheatham, Sevier, Union, Polk, Grundy, Knox, Blount and Hamilton.
- Travel in Tennessee generated a total of $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2021.
The 2021 Economic Impact on Travel Report includes county data and comprehensive models of the economic impact of spending by industry.
To access the report, visit https://industry.tnvacation.com/industry/research .
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development works with the Tennessee Tourism Committee, local convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, city and county leaders, tourism attractions and the hospitality industry in all 95 counties to encourage travel to the state.