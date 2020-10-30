Greene County volunteer fire departments are gearing up to host safe “Truck or Treat” events on Halloween this Saturday.
The public is urged to practice recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines at all events. Social distancing will be practiced.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will host its open-air Truck or Treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 145 Alexander St.
Individually packaged bags of treats and other items will be available to trick-or-treaters. Fire trucks will also be available for inspection.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department will host its Truck or Treat event beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday until treats run out at the fire station, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Pre-prepared bags of treats will be on a table at the bay doors.
“Please remember to social distance while coming up to get your goodies. Be safe and have fun. We can’t wait to see some costumes,” a Facebook post said.
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department will host its Truck Or Treat event beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 599 Debusk Road.
Each group is asked to respect the social distancing rule as members approach to pick up candy.
The Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s event for trick-or-treaters is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 3342 Cedar Creek Road.
Visitors will have a drive-through option or can receive a bag of treats from a firefighter.
“Social distancing will be observed,” a social media post said.
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will host its Truck or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway. It is a “drive-through” event, according to the fire department.
The St. James Volunteer Fire Department will host a Truck or Treat event at 5 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 3035 St. James Road.
Children will receive individually wrapped candy and other items at the drive-through event.
Trucks will be on display at the fire department.