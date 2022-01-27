It’s not every day that multiple bales of hay catch fire on a busy roadway in the middle of Greeneville.
The smoky fire Wednesday afternoon attracted the attention of many people, including a volunteer firefighter across the street in an auto parts store.
The hay fire on a flatbed trailer being pulled by a pickup truck through the center of town disrupted traffic and took Greeneville firefighters about an hour to contain, but circumstances could have been worse if not for the presence of Sean Shanks, a Nolichuckey Valley Volunteer Fire Department member.
Benjy Ryans, a Greeneville Fire Department battalion commander who served as incident commander, commended the work of firefighters and aid by Shanks to help keep the stubborn hay fire contained.
The fire was on a trailer loaded with 17 hay bales. It was being driven from Limestone along the 2700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway toward Greeneville. Truck driver Enos Kauffman wasn’t aware the hay was burning until being told shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday by another driver, Ryans said.
“By the time we got there it was going good and there were several bales on fire,” Ryans said.
Shanks was in the nearby NAPA Auto Parts store on East Andrew Johnson Highway when he became aware of the fire. Shanks was towing what Ryans called a “mini-excavator,” and offered to assist after he drove to the scene. Greeneville firefighters didn’t have to be asked twice.
“He was close by and offered to help us. He pushed all the bales off the trailer for us. Basically, it saved the truck and trailer,” Ryans said. “It was very fortunate.”
Firefighters were able to start separating the tightly baled hay once off the trailer and began applying water. It took about 45 minutes to extinguish the burning hay and several hours to clear the scene.
Traffic in both lanes was detoured onto alternate routes by Greeneville police and sheriff’s deputies until the truck, trailer and hay bales were cleared off the road and one lane could be opened.
Two engines and seven Greeneville firefighters snuffed out the stubborn fire.
The fire cause remains undetermined. Ryans said the hay may have started burning due to spontaneous combustion, a discarded cigarette or an overheated bearing or other component on the trailer.
The trailer had some damage but was able to be driven away by the Ford F-350 pickup truck puling it. Kauffman was uninjured. The hay debris had been removed by Thursday morning.
“It’s odd that you get a fire like than on the Bypass,” said Ryans, adding a fire hydrant near Applebees enabled firefighters to suppress the flames quicker.
“We put 25,000 to 30,000 gallons of water on the hay,” he said.
Shanks’ assistance made a big difference in the outcome of the incident.
“He asked if he could help. If it had not been for that, I honestly don’t know what kind of damage would have been done,” Ryans said.