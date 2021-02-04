Members of seven county volunteer fire departments recently completed a 64-hour basic firefighting class from the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy.
The class was taught locally at the Greeneville Fire Training facility by Ryan Holt, chief of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department and an instructor for the Tennessee Fire Services and Codes Enforcement Academy based in Bell Buckle in Bedford County.
Members of the Cedar Creek, Debusk, Mosheim, Newmansville, South Greene, Tusculum and United volunteer fire departments completed a 64 Hr basic firefighting class from the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy.
The course provides basic skills necessary to operate and perform on the fireground. It is geared to volunteer firefighters.
The students attended class two nights a week for two months to learn the basics of firefighting “to help their community and surrounding communities,” Holt said.
Instruction completed by class participants included “hands-on skills like self-contained breathing apparatus, hose handling, survival, salvage and overhaul, ventilation, rope and knots to hoist equipment, tools as well as overall safety on incidents,” Holt said.
The students also took nightly written tests “that they had to achieve to pass the class,” Holt said.
Holt congratulated the students on their commitment.
“I appreciate the hard work and the dedication these students put into this class for their community and volunteer fire department,” he said.