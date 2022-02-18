Volunteer firefighters from Greene County departments will conduct surveys over the next week with residents of their coverage areas to help obtain a grant to pay for needed equipment.
Ryan Holt, chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, said the county firefighters association will apply for a Community Development Block Grant that would provide funding to purchase turnout gear.
The service life of personal protective equipment is 10 years, and some departments use gear older than that, Holt said.
“A lot of it is not compliant,” he said. “It will be used to provide the fire departments with compliant personal protective gear.”
Having up-to-date equipment increases firefighter safety and decreases potential liability, Holt said.
Members of each volunteer fire department outside municipalities in Greene County will be going door-to-door or be at community events in the coming week conducting the surveys, Holt said.
“Each department will doing a community survey. We need to do that to apply for the grant,” Holt said.
Completed survey results will be submitted by Holt as part of the grant application package.
“We will get that information and apply it to the grant,” he said.
Holt will submit the grant application by March 1.
“With the grant, we hopefully will be able to equip 80% of the (volunteer fire department) members who are trained to do live interior firefighting,” Holt said.
Community Development Block Grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development.