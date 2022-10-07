The essence of life — serving others and doing good — was recognized Thursday night at the 21st annual presentation of the Volunteer Spirit Awards.
Three groups and seven individuals received awards in a ceremony held at Trinity United Methodist Church, organized by Youth Builders of Greeneville.
The Spirit Star Award for overall service and dedication to the community at large was presented to Rhonda Humbert.
Group winners were: Cub Scout Pack 93 (Elementary School Category), Greene County Youth Council (High School Category), and the Tusculum University Center for Civic Advancement Bonner Leader Program (College & University Category).
Individual winners, in addition to Humbert, were: David Fisher and William Stokes (High School Category), Benjamin Gall, Estefania Juarez, and Maggie Vickers (College Category), and Bill Gott (Adult Category).
Each winner received an engraved plaque and a $250 award to be donated to the nonprofit agency of their choice. Humbert also received $500 for the Spirit Star Award.
The monetary awards are funded through a partnership of The Greeneville Sun and the children of the late John M. and Arne Jones.
SPIRIT STAR AWARD
Humbert is known for her volunteer service with the Greene County Fair Board, Greene County Partnership, Greeneville Woman’s Club, Main Street: Greeneville Board, Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Shop With A Cop, and Tourism Task Force.
Each year, Youth Builders receives nominations from the community.
Humbert’s nomination said “She is extremely willing to go the extra mile in everything she does. She is truly an expert in getting people to work together and to get them excited about a project.”
The nominator added, “Rhonda brings her vast experience to so many of her roles. Rhonda is not afraid to lead, but she will often sit back and listen to what others think about a situation before offering her opinion. She is not afraid to jump in and do the ‘grunt’ work. She looks for ways to make projects easier and to involve more people.”
It was estimated that Humbert spends 20 hours a week volunteering, in addition to her full-time job as district manager of the Foster Grandparent Program.
“You would be hard pressed to find anyone who does more for this community,” her nominator said. “She is one of the most selfless, community-oriented people I know, and we should all strive to be more like her.”
GROUP WINNERS
Cub Scout Pack 93, Boy Scouts of America, includes more than 50 children in grades K-5 from schools in both the city and county.
A group of about 20 Scouts, leaders and parents attended the ceremony, and a small group of them conducted the flag ceremony and pledge led by Scout leader Larry Henderson.
Pack 93 was recognized for their work with an annual Veterans Day program, Wreaths Across American, Flag Retirement Ceremony, and a recent community garden project at Doak Elementary School.
The Greene County Youth Council includes 100 students from all five local high schools, who volunteered approximately 4,551 hours during the 2021-22 school year.
The lengthy list of their volunteer work includes events for such agencies as the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, Capitol Theatre, Greene County Partnership, Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, Main Street: Greeneville, Greeneville Woman’s Club, Greeneville City Schools Foundation, Gifts For Kids, and the Greeneville-Greeneville County Public Library.
Accepting the award for the Youth Council were Cheyenne McCallum, Fern Jensen, Hailey Solomon, William Stokes, Caden Whittenton, Drew Armbrister, and Jamie Jackson.
The Bonner Leader Program has eight members who commit to at least six hours a week during the school year. The program serves the community while developing students into leaders.
They are greatly involved in Tusculum’s annual Nettie Day for community service.
During a recent alternative spring break, participants traveled to Marshall, North Carolina, and helped a local food pantry move 2,500 pounds of food.
Accepting the award for the Bonner Leader Program were students Estefania Juarez and Maggie Vickers and Dr. Shelby Ward, director of the Center for Civic Advancement.
INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
Juarez, Vickers, and Benjamin Gall also were recognized individually for their dedication to volunteerism through the Bonner Leader Program.
David Fisher, a junior at Greeneville High School, was recognized for his service to Healing With Flowers, the Prom Closet and Vacation Bible School at Asbury United Methodist Church, and the Science Alliance.
During last school year, he volunteered approximately 132 hours, the equivalent of more than $3,767 in volunteer service.
William Stokes, a senior at South Greene High School, was recognized for his service to Tusculum University Upward Bound, SGHS Rebels Care, Camp Creek Ruritan Club, Greene County Partnership and collecting coats for the needy.
He serves approximately 15 hours a week year-round.
Bill Gott was recognized for his service to Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Greene County Wood Ministry, and visits with the homebound.
It was estimated that he spends more than 30 hours a week on the church building grounds, church services, and wood ministry.
The winners were introduced by Tiffany Greer, Youth Builders Volunteer Spirit Awards chair.
Brian Cutshall, director of online services for The Greeneville Sun, was the master of ceremonies.
The invocation was led by Jo Knable of Youth Builders.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison thanked the Youth Builders for their service, recalling the recent celebration of the organization’s 75th anniversary.
“Youth Builders continues to leave an indelible positive mark on all of Greeneville and Greene County,” he said.
Morrison issued a call to action to Youth Builders to press forward, do more, do better, and achieve what most people think is not possible.
He gave three strategies for achieving these goals: be a positive agent for change, make a difference, and never surrender doing what’s right.
Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty spoke about Tennessee being called “The Volunteer State” because of the large number of citizens who agreed to serve during war.
“I’m very proud to live in Tennessee,” he said. “Volunteering is very important to me, it’s important to our community, it’s important to our world.”
He addressed the honorees and said, “You make a difference in people’s lives.”
Doty also quoted Greek philosopher Aristotle who said “The essence of life is to serve others and do good.”
Youth Builders President Julie Colotti also referred to Aristotle’s quote on the essence of life, adding, “I can look around and see so many of you who have already figured that out.”
John M. Jones Jr. described a volunteer as someone of any age, sex, color, or location who does something they didn’t have to do and who may not receive pay or credit for their efforts.
“They do it because they choose to do it, because it needed to be done,” he said.
The act of volunteerism begins with the right spirit, and it’s that spirit which motivates volunteer service.
Jones gave background on the Volunteer Spirit Awards, which began around 2001 when the Volunteer Center of Greeneville & Greene County approached the Jones family for financial support of the awards.
He said the decision was made by him and his brother, Gregg, who agreed to provide financial support for two main reasons: they knew through their work with The Greeneville Sun that the local community could not function well without volunteers, and they saw the value of volunteerism through the work of their own parents and grandparents.
When the Volunteer Center closed in 2015, the Youth Builders stepped up to continue the Volunteer Spirit Awards.
In 2016, The Greeneville Sun was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, and now The Sun and the Jones family split the financial support of the awards.
He said the presentation of the awards has evolved into a wonderful partnership between Youth Builders, The Greeneville Sun, and his family.